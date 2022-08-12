Conductrics Integrates Customer Surveying Capabilities, Konabos Hires Former Sitecore CTO, More News

Share Save

Conductrics integrates customer surveying capabilities into A/B testing, experimentation and optimization, former Sitecore CTO joins Konabos, more CX news.

Conductrics, a digital experimentation and artificial intelligence (AI) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, has announced it has integrated customer surveying capabilities into its A/B testing, experimentation and optimization platform.

"Working alongside our client partners, it became clear that even though tools for experimentation and optimization are extremely powerful, they have been inherently limited because no matter the type of A/B Test or ML (machine learning) algorithm, experimentation and personalization has lacked visibility into a key, and necessary, source of information — the voice of the customer," Conductrics' co-founder and CEO Matt Gershoff said in a press release.

Conductrics offers a combination of survey, experimentation and personalization. Users can access survey responses as goals in future A/B tests. Conductrics Research will be released on Aug. 15., available to all existing users for no additional cost. All new licenses will include this new feature.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Former Sitecore CTO Joins Konabos

West moved into the content management space in 2000 as CTO of Sitecore, helping establish Sitecore USA. Konabos officials said he is Sitecore's only Lifetime MVP.

West left Sitecore and embarked on a consulting career with various agencies and vendors.

"John is a hero to many in the Sitecore community," Akshay Sura, partner at Konabos, said in a statement. "His early transition towards composable approaches was a key catalyst for our transition in that direction around 2019. We're over the moon that he's joining the Konabos team. John's addition will strengthen us, our customers and the agencies we coach."

Reputation Adds New Social Experience Features

Reputation, which provides reputation experience management (RXM), has announced a number of updates to its social customer experience product suite.

"Customers can share feedback within seconds of a good or bad experience, which has made it critical for Marketing teams to have the most innovative and complete tools at their disposal," Pranav Desai, chief product officer at Reputation, said in a press release.

The updates include:

Social Listening Industry Monitors: Subscription-based industry monitors that capture and highlight the most relevant social chatter within each segment of the most popular sectors.

Subscription-based industry monitors that capture and highlight the most relevant social chatter within each segment of the most popular sectors. Smart Insights Widgets for Social Listening: Identifying trends and noteworthy changes during a specified period of time, serving up analysis and call to action based on the virality and sentiment of the trend.

Instagram Carousel Posts: Add up to 10 photos or videos to a single Instagram post, creating a carousel-style post.

TikTok Integration: Create video posts within Reputation's Social Suite that can be scheduled for posting on TikTok as well as other channels.

Create video posts within Reputation's Social Suite that can be scheduled for posting on TikTok as well as other channels. Optimal Publish Times: Determine the times of day that see the most audience engagement on each social channel and present those times to the user for post scheduling.

CleverTap Raises $105M in Series D Funding Round

CleverTap, a business-to-business (B2B) SaaS platform for customer engagement and retention, has announced it has signed definitive agreements to raise $105 million in a Series D funding round led by CDPQ. IIFL AMC's Tech Fund, along with existing investors Tiger Global and Sequoia India, also participated in the round.

CleverTap was founded in Mumbai in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. Its platform leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer a user engagement suite.

"Our vision has been to reshape the way businesses engage with their consumers and bring the tech to martech," Sunil Thomas, co-founder and executive chairman of CleverTap, said in a statement. "The addition of long-term investors CDPQ and IIFL AMC Tech fund to CleverTap's existing backers, Sequoia India, Accel, Tiger Global, and Recruit Holdings is a great endorsement of the successful business we have built, the innovation we bring to the market and the growth potential CleverTap holds.

"The fresh funds will help fuel our plans to further strengthen our presence in key geographies and expand our teams. The last few months have been quite exciting for us with the Leanplum acquisition and unveiling of TesseractDB. And now with the new institutional investors coming on board we have all that we need to grow at a faster rate while consolidating our position as the global leader in the retention space."

Cordial Launches Strategic Integrations

Cordial, a cross-channel marketing and data management platform, has launched a new bi-directional integration expansion with strategic data partners Amperity, mParticle and Segment.

Cordial’s platform facilitates integration with data partners. With the enhanced integrations, users can streamline real-time data. They can do this by:

Transferring cross-channel engagement data from Cordial to customer data platforms (CDPs)

Ingesting contact, behavioral and ecommerce event data from CDPs into Cordial

Integrating with data partners for audience segments and/or profile enrichment

“Data powers our clients’ performance and accelerates how they innovate and grow their businesses,” Rachel Bergman, CRO of Cordial, said in a press release. “These seamless integrations were developed with best-in-class data and analytics partners, to better serve our clients, enhance their customers’ experiences and deliver on our client’s overarching marketing goals.”