Contentstack, an agile content management system (CMS), has announced it is acquiring the CMS division of Raw Engineering, a digital solutions company providing digital transformation strategy and custom development services. The team of more than 50 CMS and integration experts will join Contentstack and create a new offering of "Enablement Services" to customers and partners.

Contentstack officials said the acquisition represents an investment into the Catalysts partner program and the Care Without Compromise program, and makes a microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless (MACH) approach practical.

The newly acquired Raw Engineering team was part of an original group that has implemented a range of traditional CMS suites, including Acquia, Adobe, Sitecore and TeamSite. The new business unit will report to Contentstack's Vice President of Partnerships and Enablement Peter Fogelsanger, focusing on accelerating the on-boarding of new partners and allowing for technical collaboration to scale.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news...

Openprise Raises $16 Million in Series A Funding

Openprise, which provides RevOps automation solutions for marketing and sales teams, has announced it has secured $16 million in an oversubscribed Series A investment round led by SIG Asia Investment, an affiliate of the Susquehanna International Group. New investors Banyan Pacific Capital and Citta Capital participated. Existing investors Alumni Ventures and AI List also participated.

Openprise works by unifying data across sales, marketing and customer success platforms, and then uses that data to automate cross-functional RevOps processes such as lead-to-account matching, lead routing, attribution and account scoring. Openprise's data feeds back to sales, marketing and customer success systems, as well as BI and analytics tools.

Deloitte Digital Launches Ethos

Deloitte Digital, an experience consultancy, has announced Ethos. The new offering is designed to help business leaders, including CMOs, CXOs and heads of product, to develop programs, products and campaigns related to global issues like racial and gender equity, sustainability, climate change and social welfare. The new offering builds on Deloitte Digital's ambition to bring together societal issues specialists with consultants and strategists to develop scalable solutions, according to company officials.

Deloitte Digital is already engaged with more than a dozen Fortune 100 clients on projects spanning Ethos' five core capabilities.

Polycultural Research

Brand Purpose Strategy

Inclusive Innovation

Equitable Experience

Sustainable Design

InMotionNow Rebrands as Lytho

After more than 20 years, inMotionNow is rebranding as Lytho. The new name follows the merger between inMotionNow and Netherlands-based Lytho BV announced earlier this year. The merger brought together two SaaS-based marketing technology products focused on complementary areas of the content lifecycle — creative workflow and digital asset management (DAM). “InMotionNow is a name that has sentimental value for many of us, so while it was a difficult decision, we concluded it no longer reflected who we are becoming as a company,” said inMotionNow CEO Douglas Thede. “Lytho better signifies who we are and what we are building — a broader, more sophisticated and advanced software solution that is purpose-built for teams that value creative and want to make the most of the entire content lifecycle.”

Lytho BV adds asset storage, content distribution and the re-use of creative assets to the inMotionNow suite. The rebranding extends to the company’s web domain (Lytho.com), logo, colors and product names. Some branding changes include inMotion ignite now being called Lytho Workflow. Similarly, the original Lytho product is being renamed as Lytho DAM. Newer products and features on the product roadmap will follow a similar naming convention.

Dialpad Acquires Koopid

Dialpad, which provides AI-powered communication and collaboration, has announced its acquisition of Koopid, an AI-driven platform for an omnichannel customer experience. The addition of Koopid technology will bring omnichannel support, including chat, messaging, self-service and social media, to the Dialpad Contact Center. Koopid will integrate with Dialpad Voice Intelligence (Vi) to optimize CX through digital engagement.

Koopid's AI-powered conversational platform orchestrates conversations across channels, maintains and monitors details through the interaction, including intent, and delivers a full contextualized view to the agent. The infusion of Koopid’s omnichannel technology with Dialpad AI will offer companies a 360-degree view of customer interactions and synchronize conversations across all channels, according to company officials.

CSG Launches CSG Xponent

CSG, a customer experience software provider, has launched CSG Xponent, a cloud engagement hub. The hub brings together holistic customer data, customer journey orchestration and analytics and omni-channel communications. It is designed to enable users to deliver personalized, predictive and proactive customer connections.

CSG Xponent delivers an experience that overcomes data silos and the complexity of disconnected assets with an end-to-end platform that taps into real-time customer interactions across all points in the customer lifecycle, according to company officials.