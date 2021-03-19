PHOTO: stockphoto mania

Two Digital Experience Platform (DXP) providers will be joining forces. Crownpeak announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire e-Spirit. The move brings together Crownpeak’s SaaS-based web content management system (CMS) and other best-of-breed offerings with e-Spirit’s content-driven commerce experiences and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered personalization, according to company officials.

Each of these providers were named "niche players" in Gartner's Digital Experience Platform Magic Quadrant published in January. Crownpeak is a "contender" in Forrester's Wave for Agile CMS published last month.

“Through our acquisition of e-Spirit, we’ll enable more companies around the globe to drive meaningful, authentic customer interactions,” Ravi Kumaraswami, CEO at Crownpeak, said in a statement. “This also doubles Crownpeak’s customer base, providing more opportunities for us to transform digital experience delivery at the 1-to-1 level and on a greater scale."

Avionos Acquires ObjectWave

Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, has announced an acquisition of ObjectWave, an ecommerce consultancy headquartered in Chicago. ObjectWave offers digital commerce strategy and development. The acquisition will augment Avionos’ commerce and digital experience solution experience with partners like Adobe and Salesforce, according to company officials.

Avionos in early 2020 launched a Bogota, Colombia location. The ObjectWave acquisition will aid companies that have locations in the U.S., Europe and South America. Avionos' clients include retail, chemical and manufacturing, transportation, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceuticals and financial services. Current ObjectWave clients include Kurt Geiger, School Health, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Hanes.

Sitecore Appoints Chief Engineering Officer and Chief Product Officer

Sitecore, a digital experience management software provider, has announced two new executives: Nasos Topakas as chief engineering officer and Dave O’Flanagan as chief product officer.



Topakas was the CTO at Prosper Marketplace, a Fintech lending platform. He also previously served as CTO for art.com and StubHub and held positions with Kodak and Charles Schwab. He will report to Sitecore CEO Steve Tzikakis and will oversee all engineering aspects of the company’s current and future products, including development, architecture, quality assurance cloud engineering and shared services.

O’Flanagan served as CEO of Boxever, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider acquired by Sitecore. O’Flanagan will also report to Tzikakis and will be responsible for defining and delivering Sitecore’s product roadmap and optimizing user experience.

Leslie Sims Joins Deloitte Digital as U.S. Chief Creative Officer

Deloitte Digital, a creative digital consultancy, has announced that Leslie Sims has joined as managing director, Deloitte Consulting, and U.S. chief creative officer. Sims will work across the business to integrate its creative capabilities, teaming with Deloitte Digital’s business strategy, design, technology and data talent.

Sims has worked with organizations like IBM, U.S. Navy, General Mills, Mastercard and Staples.

Deloitte Digital has also integrated its digital experience and advertising/marketing capabilities, including Deloitte Digital’s Heat, into a single group. Sims’ appointment follows other Deloitte Digital recent hires like former McCann COO Rich Whalen, Executive Creative Directors Milton Correa and Jones Krahl and 600 and Rising Founder Nathan Young. Sims will be working closely with Chief Design Officer Nelson Kunkel and Chief Creative Officer in India Ayan Pal.

Sims started her career as a copywriter before working her way up to be chief creative officer, first for Y&R, and then for Ogilvy, where she led the national creative vision for both agencies.

Demandbase Turns to Account-Based Experience (ABX)

Demandbase, an Account-Based Marketing (ABM) provider, has declared Account-Based Experience (ABX) as "the future of ABM."

Demandbase officials said traditional ABM can help marketers identify valuable accounts and attempt to engage them. But while effective it can create a poor experience for buyers who want to engage with vendors "on their own terms and on their own schedule." Further, ABM doesn't sufficiently involve sales or other departments.

That's why Demandbase is pivoting strategy to ABX, which uses data and insights to orchestrate relevant, trusted marketing and sales actions throughout the B2B customer lifecycle. They call it a "customer-centric rethinking" of the account-based go-to-market that is rooted in customer experience and intelligent insights.

Salesforce Debuts ABM Innovations

Some providers are sticking with ABM. Salesforce has announced ABM innovations. It is powered by Einstein, Salesforce's AI engine. Salesforce’s ABM technology provides companies with a B2B marketing platform built on the Salesforce CRM. It uses AI to help marketing and sales teams understand buyers in strategic accounts.

It lives within Salesforce Digital 360 and includes:

Einstein Key Account Identification to surface the accounts with the highest likelihood to purchase

Accounts as Campaign Members to create personalized ABM campaigns

Connections to buyer experiences across sales, marketing, commerce and service

Alorica and Talkdesk Announce Strategic Partnership

Alorica, which provides customer experience solutions, and Talkdesk, a cloud contact center, have announced a strategic partnership to deliver CX solutions. The partnership brings together Talkdesk’s cloud-based contact center platform with Alorica’s operational execution and workforce.

Through their combined capabilities, customers will have access to an integrated operating model for hiring, training, analytics, knowledge management, quality assurance, call routing and automation. Talkdesk’s native cloud platform complements Alorica’s embedded systems and CX solutions (through Talkdesk CX Cloud), according to company officials.