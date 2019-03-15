Demandbase, an Account-Based Marketing (ABM) provider, has launched Cross-Campaign Analytics. The company made the announcement at its 6th Annual ABM Innovation Summit. Demandbase officials said Cross-Campaign Analytics is designed to provide B2B advertisers and marketers with a single view of account reach and performance across vendors, channels and campaigns. The ABM-centric solution allows users to compare vendors and channels. Marketers can analyze advertising campaigns run with Demandbase, campaigns run with direct publisher buys, campaigns executed through more traditional demand-side platforms (DSPs) and beyond advertising, for paid search and email initiatives.

In other customer experience software news ...

SurveyMonkey Acquires Usabilla for $80M

Survey software provider SurveyMonkey has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Usabilla, a Voice of Customer (VoC) technology provider. Usabilla's software is designed to process real-time user feedback to improve products and customer experience. It is a 130-employee company headquartered in Amsterdam.

Company officials said Usabilla’s platform complements SurveyMonkey’s existing enterprise solutions and will help form a customer-powered data portfolio. SurveyMonkey already offers SurveyMonkey CX, an NPS® solution, and TechValidate, which captures and transforms customer feedback into case studies, testimonials, reviews and more. Usabilla’s solutions can integrate with SaaS platforms and other systems such as Jira and Slack.

Instart Fills Executive Positions

Video advertising platform Innovid has named two new executives. It named Seamus Whittingham as its EMEA team managing director, based out of London. It also announced the promotion of Ken Markus to chief client officer.

Whittingham will focus on connected TV (CTV) advertising. Most recently, Whittingham served as managing director at IgnitionOne, a digital marketing company. Whittingham was also managing director position at Qubit, a personalization software company.

Markus served as senior vice president of global operations and client services at Innovid before his promotion. He will be tasked with continuing to grow and scale the company’s global client services organization. Innovid also promoted Tom Hartman to vice president, global brand partnerships, and hired Bruce Budkofsky as regional vice president of agency sales for the eastern region.

Swrve Appoints CRO

Swrve, a customer engagement software provider, announced that it has appointed Joe Aleardi as its chief revenue officer (CRO). Aleardi will be responsible for fueling Swrve’s customer experience strategy. Prior to joining Swrve, Aleardi served as executive director of sales and customer success for IBM’s Watson Customer Engagement Software business. He has also worked at webMethods and Comergent.

Instart Announces New DX Cloud Services

Instart, a web experience provider company, has announced two new DX Cloud services. Instart DX Cloud, a digital experience automation solution, provides a set of automated services that manage website experiences. Instart adds to its DX Cloud Web offering two new services that each provide user insights, context-aware controls and AI-driven optimizations.

TapClicks Partners with Snap

TapClicks, a marketing analytics provider, announced a partnership with Snap, Inc. to integrate Snapchat into the TapClicks Connector Marketplace. Marketers using Snapchat's business services can also use the TapClicks unified marketing analytics platform to to manage Snapchat marketing data.

Dutch Agency Buys Rocket Insights

Dept has bought digital agency Rocket Insights. The two agencies plan to build a worldwide agency that supports the entire product and marketing lifecycle, according to company officials. Dept is a full-service digital Dutch agency founded by two brothers: Paul and Bart Manuel. In the past four years Dept has acquired 16 companies as part of a growth plan to become a "full-scale European agency," according to officials. Rocket's acquisition is their first big one in the US.