In its recently published Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms (CMPs) report, Gartner named NewsCred, Percolate, Contently and Kapost as its leaders.

Gartner defines CMPs as "software solutions that support the practice of content marketing." This includes:

Capabilities to support ideation, editorial planning, collaboration and workflow.

Tools and services to create, curate and publish content of all types.

Analytics and insights to measure and optimize content performance.

Integrations to connect CMPs to existing marketing technologies (i.e. marketing automation).

Sprinklr was named a challenger by Gartner, while CoSchedule, Skyword and ScribbleLive got nods as niche players.

In other customer experience software news ...

Salesforce, Google Partner for Customer Service

Salesforce is extending its partnership with Google in a move to help customers build intelligent contact centers. It brings together elements of Salesforce Service Cloud, Einstein AI and Google Cloud Contact Center AI (CCAI). Google's CCAI solution integrates into the Salesforce Service Cloud to assist with voice conversations. Natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities in Google’s DialogFlow will also extend Einstein Bots by enabling more intelligent customer interactions for over 20 languages (including Japanese, Polish, Portuguese and Russian), identifying entities within conversations (such as addresses, names and locations), analyzing sentiment and knowing when to transfer calls to humans, according to Salesforce officials. These new capabilities are currently in pilot with a select group of customers.

Listrak Expands Leadership Team With New CMO

Listrak, a marketing cloud for retailers, named Scott Sobers as CMO. Sobers most recently held several vice president of marketing roles at Teradata, where he led the company’s account-based marketing (ABM) strategy. He also served as VP, industry and Americas marketing and VP, industry and content marketing.

Decibel Debuts Decibel for Apps

Decibel, a digital experience intelligence provider, released Decibel for Apps. The move extends its behavioral digital intelligence from websites and mobile to native apps. Decibel for Apps is designed to uncover insights for user experience (UX) designers and developers. It can gather behavioral insights and inform UX designers and developers. This solution includes Decibel’s Digital Experience Score (DXS®) — the company’s proprietary scoring system that measures customer experience.

Looker Launches Sales Analytics Solution

Looker, a cloud-based data platform, launched Looker for Sales Analytics, which is designed to deliver insights to sales organizations. This expands its suite of applications that address the analytical needs of sales teams. The suite also includes Looker for Digital Marketing and Looker for Web Analytics applications. The company is announcing an expansion of support and tools for the developer ecosystem.

CleverTap Gets $26 Million Series B

CleverTap, a customer lifecycle management platform, announced a $26 million Series B funding round, led by Sequoia India with participation from new investor, Tiger Global Management, and existing investor Accel. The funds will be used to accelerate CleverTap's data science-driven product capabilities. The new funding brings the company's valuation to more than $150 million.

LogMeIn Releases Collaboration Capabilities

LogMeIn has debuted enhanced agent collaboration capabilities through a solution called Bold360, an intelligent customer engagement platform that provides a way for companies to connect with customers while also providing a 360-degree view of the customer journey. It offers personalized customer engagements across both AI and agent-based interactions.