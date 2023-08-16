The Gist

Customer reviews hold tremendous power and are capable of making or breaking even the most established brands. Positive reviews build credibility and trust, while negative reviews can deter potential customers and damage a brand’s reputation. Reviews enable customers to shape perceptions, provide constructive feedback and influence others for better or worse. Let's take a look at the ways businesses are using reviews to increase sales, eliminate pain points, connect with customers, create testimonials and improve the customer experience.

The Power of Customer Reviews

A 2021 report titled "The Ever-Growing Power of Reviews" revealed that 99.75% of online shoppers read reviews at least sometimes, and 91% regularly do so. As such, customer reviews have become the bread-and-butter for sales, engagement and marketing for online retailers.

As the statistics indicate, the vast majority of today's customers consult ratings and reviews across myriad platforms as a crucial part of their purchasing decision process. They put their trust in the experiences and opinions of fellow customers over more traditional marketing messages. These public customer narratives can single-handedly make or break a sale.

Gene Caballero, co-founder of GreenPal, a lawncare service provider directory, told CMSWire that reviews are an essential part of the business model at GreenPal. “Positive reviews can significantly boost trust among potential customers, while negative reviews, if handled correctly, can demonstrate our commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Positive customer reviews create tangible benefits for a business. They build credibility and trust in the eyes of prospective customers, providing social proof of quality and value. High ratings and flattering testimonials boost conversion rates and sales as positive sentiment leads more site visitors to become customers. Positive review profiles also improve local search rankings and review site placement, amplifying a brand's visibility and reach. Additionally, happy reviewers are more likely to return for repeat business and refer others.

Conversely, negative reviews can devastate a brand. They erect barriers of doubt that push potential customers to a brand’s competitors. Poorly rated businesses sink in search and review results, losing visibility. Although a few negative reviews are inevitable, widespread complaints often signal underlying issues that require swift responses and improvement.

The most successful brands work diligently to obtain positive feedback, respond thoughtfully to critiques, improve based on insights and repair breakdowns. They invest in understanding customer perspectives and nurturing their online reputation. Reviews have moved beyond mere opinions — they now impact businesses in tangible ways.

Morgan Gist MacDonald, author and founder of the publishing company, Paper Raven Books, told CMSWire that in the book world, readers won't even try a free ebook unless there are at least 10 reviews, and many books need 100-plus to really move the needle in sales. "The Amazon bookstore provides a benefit to authors whose ebooks are exclusive with Amazon, allowing them to set their ebooks for free for 5 days every quarter," said MacDonald. "We use these 5 free days to drive reviews for our authors' books.”

Monitoring Reviews Is Crucial

Monitoring and managing reviews must become strategic priorities for a brand. To fully monitor online reviews, brands must take a proactive, comprehensive approach across channels. This begins by setting up alerts for new reviews on major platforms like Google, Facebook, Yelp, Instagram, TikTok and Amazon. Dedicated review monitoring platforms should also be used to aggregate reviews from all sources into a central dashboard. Regular manual spot checks by searching the brand name and monitoring social media tags can help provide wider coverage. Additionally, Google keyword alerts can be set up to monitor reviews of a brand’s products and services.

Subscribing to review sites such as TrustPilot, asking customers directly for feedback and incentivizing reviews can expand visibility. Internally, customer satisfaction metrics tied to reviews should be analyzed while review widgets on the brand’s website enable direct collection. With automation and a sound strategy, even small businesses can monitor reviews. This allows them to capitalize on positive feedback and respond quickly to minimize the damage that can come from negative reviews.

Negative Feedback Reveals Pain Points

Unfortunately, research has shown that consumers are more likely to leave negative reviews after a bad experience than they are to leave positive reviews after a good experience. Though they may be difficult to receive, negative reviews present brands with an opportunity for improvement. They reveal specific shortcomings through concrete examples. A complaint about delayed shipping exposes fulfillment issues, while scathing comments about rude service point to training deficiencies. The vivid criticisms and real-life cases cut through assumptions to reveal problem areas and pain points.

Aggregating the negatives across reviews uncovers systemic issues. If multiple reviewers cite shipping times, it indicates a widespread fulfillment bottleneck rather than an isolated incident. Frequency also shows the scale of the impact on the customer journey. Finally, the emotional language within negative reviews conveys the level of customer frustration. This helps prioritize the most damaging pain points.

Brands must keep in mind that not all negative reviews are legitimate. For instance, a customer may have mistakenly purchased the wrong product and wants to take their mistake out on the seller rather than send it back for a replacement. Niall Lynchehaun, owner of Midland Stone, an Ireland-based natural stone provider, told CMSWire that one should keep in mind that some negative reviews are not to be taken as gospel. "It is impossible to please everyone all the time. Sometimes, you’ll get a negative review for no reason at all, and when that happens, do your best to still treat the reviewer respectfully and try to resolve their complaint."

Lynchehaun suggested that in any case, the business should make an effort to de-escalate the matter at hand, whether that's by providing them with an apology, a 10% code for future purchases, a replacement product or a refund.

It often helps to address the specific issue mentioned by customers who have posted negative feedback. “Instead of generic responses, we try to address the specific concerns mentioned in the review,” said Caballero. “For instance, if a user complained about a late service, we'd acknowledge that specific incident and explain any measures taken to prevent a recurrence.” There are times when a phone call to a concerned customer may be the best route to quickly resolve a dispute. “In some cases, it's beneficial to move the conversation offline. We might reach out to the reviewer personally, through a phone call or direct message, to understand their concerns better and find a resolution.

While positive reviews are great for marketing, negative ones diagnose pressing needs. Rather than dismissing criticisms, brands should lean into them to find clues for driving improvement. By listening carefully to negative voices, businesses can gain an intimate understanding of pain points in the customer journey. The concerned customer providing tough feedback provides brands with actionable insights.

“Negative reviews can be a gold mine of feedback,” suggested Caballero. “We've made several operational changes based on recurring issues highlighted in negative reviews. This proactive approach not only addresses the root causes but also demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement.”

Review Response Rate

The rate at which a brand responds to online reviews, particularly negative ones, significantly impacts its reputation and customer perceptions. A high response rate signifies that the brand cares about feedback and values customers enough to publicly address their criticisms and concerns.

Thoughtful responses provide an opportunity to resolve issues raised in reviews by apologizing, offering solutions and potentially converting detractors into promoters. The BrightLocal 2023 Local Consumer Review Survey revealed that over 88% of consumers are likely to use a business if they can see the business owner responds to all reviews, whether positive or negative. Responding also enables companies to politely add context to reviews, clarifying details the customer may have missed to provide their perspective.

When it comes to negative reviews, a prompt response is vital to head off the bad PR it can potentially create. “One of the most crucial aspects of managing negative reviews is responding promptly,” said Caballero. “It shows we're proactive and genuinely concerned about our customers' experiences.”

Published responses further reassure prospective customers that are considering writing a review that the business takes responsibility. Reviewers often expect an acknowledgment from brands they took time to critique. In order to limit damage, build trust, and improve sentiment, brands should make responding to as many online reviews as possible a top priority. A high response rate signals to customers and prospects alike that their voice is valued — if the response is genuine and organic, and not a basic boilerplate response.

How to Encourage Customers to Leave Reviews

Brands looking to expand their online reviews should take a proactive, omnichannel approach to encouraging customers to provide feedback. This starts with directly asking satisfied customers to write reviews through channels like email and SMS with links to simplify the process. Providing small incentives like discounts or points can further motivate reviews, as long as they do not compromise honesty. Placing visual review prompts on touchpoints such as receipts and websites provides customers with a gentle reminder. Requesting reviews directly after a positive experience can increase response rates, signaling a high level of satisfaction.

Enabling users to share reviews on social platforms expands word-of-mouth marketing. Brands should thank reviewers for their feedback, which helps build goodwill. Additionally, consistently asking for reviews across channels makes customers feel appreciated when they take the time to provide feedback. This polite nudging encourages the organic, authentic reviews that brands need to make data-driven decisions and enhance credibility.

MacDonald’s approach to encouraging reviews is to get the ball rolling with free products. “We gather a review team, made up of the author's contacts and our internal team of readers who love free books,” said MacDonald. “We provide the team with a review copy of the book (usually the PDF with a watermark), and we ask them to be ready to leave a review during that free ebook 5-day period. When we can get an additional 10 to 20 reviews in just a few days, it pops the book to the top of the category, giving the book more visibility in the Amazon bookstore for a few weeks.”

MacDonald said that within every book, it’s recommended that the author offer a link to bonus resources. “For a nonfiction book, this might be a companion workbook or course. For a fiction book, this might be a deleted scene or character backstory.” The link in the book takes the reader to a landing page, where they provide their email address in exchange for the bonus resource. “After the reader provides their email address, the author's email service provider sends the bonus and then follows up a week and two weeks later, asking the reader to leave a review on Amazon for the book.” This way, when customers leave feedback, it’s a win for them and a win for MacDonald’s company.

Curate Customer Testimonials From Positive Reviews

Brands can turn powerful customer reviews into vivid testimonials for their marketing materials. Brands should keep an eye out for reviews that provide detailed, descriptive accounts of using their products or services. Additionally, they should consider reviews that emphasize specific benefits, and results, or convey the emotions felt by the customer. Directly quoting such impactful phases and passages from these reviews provides authenticity, but should only be done with the user's permission. Brands should ensure that they attribute the quote to the reviewer.

To demonstrate diversity, brands should use testimonials from a diverse customer base. Concise, memorable quotes should be balanced with longer anecdotes to tell a fuller story. Curated testimonials should relate back to brand positioning and selling points. Testimonials should be periodically rotated to keep campaigns fresh. Curated review excerpts should also be prominently displayed across platforms like websites, ads and email. Though they are rare, video testimonials can also bring reviews to life.

Final Thoughts on Managing Customer Reviews

Because the majority of consumers use reviews as part of their purchase decision process, reviews are no longer optional. Managing customer reviews should be a strategic priority for every brand. Monitor sentiment, respond with care, analyze the data, and make it an iterative process. Brands that turn feedback into actionable insights will enhance trust, improve the customer experience and increase sales.