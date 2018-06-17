Embracing design thinking for more than products will work to your businesses advantage. I promise. Learn more in our top article of the week below. Additionally, according to Gartner, nearly 89 percent of companies are competing on customer experience alone. It’s time to get your Voice of the Customer (VoC) tools in order. Read more below.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- How Design Thinking Can Help Improve Your Organization's Customer Experience
By Dom Nicastro | June 13, 2018
The design thinking process rests on the premise that a combination of empathy, a deep desire to understand problems and the ability to quickly iterate is the fastest way to create a product that can change peoples’ lives.
- 8 Enterprise Voice of the Customer (VoC) Tools You Should Know About
By Kaya Ismail | June 13, 2018
So many tools, so little time.
- What Is Blockchain and What Does It Do?
By David Roe | June 11, 2018
You maybe have a friend (c'mon, we all have that friend) who talks about blockchain with confidence … my guess is we could probably all use a little more info. This article will fill in the gaps of your friend's explanation.
- Generation Z: What They Want in the Workplace
By Erika Morphy | June 13, 2018
This generation grew up with many, many employment choices via the gig economy. They also like to see the big picture at work. Also, their social skills aren’t as effective as those who grew up without texting as their main form of communication.
- 8 Ways Enterprises Are Taking Up the Blockchain Challenge
By David Roe | June 12, 2018
Fraud detection and cybersecurity top the list.
- 5 Marketing Automation Trends in the Forefront of 2018
By Dom Nicastro | June 12, 2018
Humanity will show its face in marketing automation, much like Jack Nicholson in the movie “The Shining.” Only joking .... Or am I?
- Connecting Employee Experience to Customer Experience #DigWorkChat
By Siobhan Fagan | June 11, 2018
The “Happy employee equals happy customer” theory was put to test in our most recent Tweet Jam.
- Top-of-Funnel Inefficiencies Are Draining Your Sales Pipeline Value and Revenue
By David Crane | June 12, 2018
Don’t let your hard work go down the drain.
- Digital Governance vs. Office 365 Governance: Which Do You Need?
By Kristina Podnar | June 11, 2018
Here's a hint: you're going to need one before the other.
- 9 WordPress Landing Page Plugins For Marketers
By Kaya Ismail | June 11, 2018
WordPress users have a huge range of plugins to choose from. Here are a few landing page plugins for marketers to start.
