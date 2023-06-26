There's been constant ups and downs in the tech world, especially recently. This week’s CMSWire highlights range from negative issues in Amazon's CX to the potentially quite exciting rumors of an OpenAI App Store. Some of the highlights are below; more of our most recent articles can be found here.

CX Ups and Downs & the Expansion of AI

Let's take a glance at the highlights from CMSWire's past week:

FTC Dings Amazon for Poor Customer Experience on Amazon Prime Dom Nicastro | June 22. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a complaint against Amazon, accusing it of using "dark patterns" to trick consumers into enrolling in its Prime program (including lack of consent and Amazon’s deliberately making the cancellation process difficult). The FTC alleges that such practices violated the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers’ Confidence Act.

The Future of Digital Experience: The Shift Toward Composable DXPs Dietmar Rietsch | June 22. Composable Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) are rising as industry game-changers due to their agility, cost-efficiency and potential for innovation. These platforms allow businesses to easily adapt to changing customer needs, provide scalable solutions, cut costs by investing in necessary services and foster rapid innovation through seamless integration.

Real Marketing and Customer Experience Questions — and Google Bard's Answers Raleigh Butler | June 22. The article is part two in a four-part series exploring how AI chatbots can be used to improve customer experience (CX). This article focuses on Google's Bard, exploring CX-related questions.

Is an App Store for ChatGPT on the Horizon? Jennifer Torres | June 21. OpenAI is reportedly considering the creation of an AI app store, a marketplace for companies to buy and sell AI models, specifically tailored chatbots for customer experience and marketing. This potential development could present significant competition to established marketplaces such as HubSpot, Salesforce and Microsoft.

What Generative AI Means for Digital Asset Management Jake Athey | June 21. The increasing use of generative AI in marketing has significant implications for digital asset management (DAM), potentially shaping the norms of AI in media and culture. It necessitates new metadata fields, robust brand guidelines for appropriate usage and disclosure, and more involvement from legal teams due to potential legal complexities arising from AI-generated content.

