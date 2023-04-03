Is OpenAI in danger? Is AI development being handled irresponsibly?
The Rapidity of AI Growth
AI Policy Group Wants FTC to Investigate OpenAI, Shut Down GPT-4 Innovation Dom Nicastro | March 30. Is OpenAI GPT-4 in danger? The Center for AI and Digital Policy (CAIDP) wants the FTC to conduct an investigation into OpenAI, possibly shutting down product development of GPT-4.
Musk, Wozniak and 1,100 Others: 'Pause Giant AI Experiments' Dom Nicastro | March 29. Is the race to develop AI systems “out of control?” A group of tech and business leaders call for pause.
7 Things on Adobe's Innovation Radar You Should Know About Jennifer Torres | March 28. The competition was fierce in surviving Adobe Sneaks, an innovation competition, at Adobe Summit.
What Happens Next to TikTok? Alex Kantrowitz | March 28. TikTok CEO Shou Chew recently appeared before Congress. Despite his position as CEO, he struggled to answer questions and seemed to have limited power.
Why Ecommerce Needs to Evolve for Gen Z Shane O’Neill | March 27. How does advertising need to change to engage Gen-Z? Consider short attention spans, popularity of videos, and more.
[Master Class] From Data to Delight: The AI-Powered Customer Journey
As customer demands continue to rise, companies are exploring new ways to improve their customer journey. Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a powerful tool to help companies enhance their customer experience.
In this interactive 90-minute master class, Shawn Goodin, a renowned AI expert, will share his insights and best practices for designing a modern MarTech + CX stack powered by AI. Shawn will explore the role of AI in marketing, technology, data, and analytics and provide real-world examples of how businesses can incorporate AI to transform their customer journey.
