What form of digital communication helps the environment? What is a mature content organization? How can friction be removed to ensure a better customer experience? Meanwhile, we are understanding how many businesses are shrinking their digital workplace core.
Quick, Catch Me Up:
- Choose the Least CO2-Emitting Form of Digital Communication Gerry McGovern | Dec. 6. Text is the most pure, light and environmentally friendly form of digital communication. Images have a far higher carbon footprint than words. The weight of text is affected by the text format employed. HTML, when used correctly, is a light, ecologically friendly way to publish content.
- When Will Marketers Master Personalization? Lynne Capozzi | Dec. 6. While consumer loyalty remains low, attracting new clients is expensive. However, brands confront additional obstacles. The contemporary consumer journey necessitates the usage of numerous channels and devices by companies.
- Understanding Rules- vs. Intent-Based Marketing Personalization Dom Nicastro | Dec. 7. Approximately one-fifth of companies claim that 75% of the material their organizations provide for their clients is customized. Due to advancements in machine learning and personalization technologies, it is no longer only about personalization but also about the level of personalization given.
- When Hyper-Personalization Becomes Hyper-Creepy Scott Clark | Dec. 7. Consumers demand hyper-personalization from the brands with which they interact. Customers want businesses to know about their purchase history, hobbies and browsing history so that they may get relevant recommendations and ideas. Hyper-personalization, on the other hand, may be terrifying when it gets extremely personal.
- Build Your Martech Stack on a DAM Foundation John Horodyski | Dec. 8. From the beginning to the conclusion of the customer interaction lifecycle, an integrated martech stack helps marketing, operations, IT and other departments to interpret data holistically. The martech stack is the gathering and classification of all of these tools in one place.
- How Mature Is Your Content Organization? Lindy Roux | Dec. 8. The requirement for a strong content organization has increased in tandem with the desire to develop content at scale and offer it across many channels in a contextually appropriate way.
- Now's the Time to Remove Friction From Customer Experiences Inge De Bleecker | Dec. 9. COVID-19 advanced the digital revolution in a way that no other event in the 21th Century has. Companies that were falling behind the curve had to adapt rapidly or risk becoming outdated, or worse, obsolete.
- This Brand Is Your Brand: Or Is It? Steve Olenski | Dec. 9. Nike's fight with third-party designers has a long way to go. Nonetheless, the issue has many people asking when a business formally relinquishes ownership of its branded items beyond the point of purchase.
- Honey, I Shrunk the (Digital Workplace) Core James Robertson | Dec. 2. Some organizations have spent the last two years transforming their cores into smaller, more flexible hubs capable of supporting a large number of innovative digital spokes. It is now up to other companies to catch up.