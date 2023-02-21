The Gist

In a world where customer experience (CX) is increasingly important, CX professionals need to stay ahead of the curve. That’s where ChatGPT comes in.

This cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to change the way CX leaders do their jobs — making it easier to gather insights, respond to customer needs and drive positive outcomes.

In this article, you’ll find five ChatGPT prompts that every CX professional should know about. Whether you’re just getting started with ChatGPT or looking to expand your skills, this is a must-read for anyone in the CX field.

1. Act as a Customer Sentiment Analyst

ChatGPT is great at parsing through customer feedback and providing insights on common issues, customer satisfaction levels and areas for improvement.

There are word limits on ChatGPT prompts — around 400 to 800 words. You might have to enter customer feedback in batches to get the best results. ChatGPT remembers conversations, too, so you can build on past prompts to get deeper insights.

The prompt:

Act as a customer experience professional that works for a tech company selling hardware and software. Read through the customer feedback provided below and look for patterns. Determine the average satisfaction of all customers and provide insights on potential issues. List out the emotions or sentiments expressed by customers. Outline action plans a customer experience team should take to improve the customer experience.

Then, include a bulleted list of customer feedback within the ChatGPT prompt.

ChatGPT’s response:

ChatGPT provided a general sentiment overview, which included customer emotions present in feedback: frustration, excitement, appreciation and dissatisfaction.

It also provided an action plan with four steps based on that sentiment analysis:

2. Act as a Customer Survey Creator

ChatGPT isn’t too great at writing creative and captivating stories on its own. Its outputs might have incorrect information, biases or just poor writing.

But it is useful for small creative tasks that are more routine than innovative — like writing social media posts, email subject lines or, in this case, customer surveys.

The prompt:

Act as a customer experience professional that works at a tech company. The company has just launched a brand new product, a computer. They want to send out a survey to people who’ve already bought the new computer to gauge their experience, look for ways to optimize the product and potentially use feedback as part of future marketing initiatives. Come up with a survey that can achieve these things.

ChatGPT’s response:

ChatGPT came up with a 13-question survey. The majority of questions were multiple-choice, while others asked about specifics. The last question asks customers if they have any more comments they’d like to share.

3. Act as a Chatbot Developer

CX professionals don’t have to rely on developers to build a chatbot. ChatGPT is here to help.

You’ll still need access to a natural language understanding platform, like Dialogflow, which creates the application itself. But ChatGPT can help with the nitty-gritty work, like defining training phrases (words, phrases or requests people might use), developing responses and more.

Sachin Kumar, Google developer expert and startup mentor, shared a YouTube tutorial discussing each step of the chatbot creation process. His first prompt (of many) in the process asks ChatGPT to devise a list of greeting examples.

The prompt:

Act as a customer experience professional developing a customer service chatbot for a website. Come up with a list of example utterances for a greeting intent in the chatbot.

ChatGPT’s response:

ChatGPT came up with a list of 20 greetings.

And when asked in a follow-up prompt for more ideas, it gave a list of 12 additional options — though a few were repeats.

4. Act as a Customer Service Script Writer

Customer service agents need to deal with a range of customer inquiries or issues. To do so, they might work from a script, which offers a foundation for consistent and effective communication.

ChatGPT can help with these scripts. It can provide customer service representatives with all the information they need to assist customers and resolve issues. And the more details you provide (company and product information, for example), the better the output you'll receive.

The prompt:

Write a script for a customer service agent. The agent will take calls about a new CRM platform with a bug that causes it to crash upon opening. Many people who bought the product cannot currently use it. Many want to return the product, but customer service agents should sympathize with customers' frustrations and politely encourage them to wait as the team works on a fix.

ChatGPT’s response:

Ultimately, ChatGPT came up with a few ideas (an account credit, a subscription extension) to appease frustrated customers.

You can also ask ChatGPT to write alternative scripts for the same scenario — such as one where the customer refuses anything but a refund.

5. Act as a Customer Journey Mapper

Customer journey maps are essential for understanding the “journey” a customer takes — starting from the moment they first hear about a company or product. And ChatGPT can assist in customer journey mapping.

It can:

Identify all touchpoints a customer has with a company

Analyze customer pain points and look for areas where the experience breaks down

Provide recommendations on improving the customer journey

Like building a chatbot, using ChatGPT in customer journey mapping will require more than one prompt. And the more details you provide, the better output you will receive. Here’s an example.

The prompt:

Act as a customer experience leader. List potential customer frustrations or pain points that might appear during the first part of the customer journey, when the customer is first gaining awareness of a brand, product or service.

ChatGPT’s response:

ChatGPT came up with five potential pain points.

You could then ask ChatGPT to expand on each of those five points or brainstorm more ideas.

Leveraging ChatGPT in Your CX Strategy

ChatGPT can be a valuable tool for customer service professionals who want to maximize their time and efforts. Because the AI tool was trained with information available on the public web, it can serve as a great wealth of knowledge and expertise — though it does come with limitations.

The five ChatGPT prompts above will allow CX leaders to streamline their work and make data-driven decisions. And they're just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what the technology can potentially do.