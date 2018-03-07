The convenience we've grown to expect in our consumer lives is pushing demands for the same convenience in our work lives PHOTO: Mike Wilson

Fifteen years ago if you wanted to access a scholarly journal or read a new novel from your local library, you had to physically go there. Renting a movie meant either a trip to the library or a visit to Blockbuster or a local video store for newer releases.

There was no Redbox or library vending machines or logins to your library account from home. Out of toilet paper or paper plates? Get in your car and drive to the grocery store. House too cold? You had to walk across the room (horror!) to your thermostat to bump up the heat. You had to drive to a restaurant if you wanted to eat there.

Enter Amazon Alexa, Google Home Mini, UberEats and Instacart.

We live in a new age of digital convenience, one where WE choose how and when we want to consume. The new age isn’t bound by physical infrastructure alone, because a digital infrastructure of APIs, apps, plugins and the world wide web has expanded our reach.

So many industries have had to evolve to support serving up products, goods and content to people how they want it and when they want it, but in a controlled way that protects their businesses, brands and bottom lines.

And digital asset management (DAM) tools are no different. People want convenience, companies want control, meaning the integration and connectivity layer is the perfect place for an invisible layer of content governance that digital asset management tools can provide.

DAM: Integrations and Connectivity Required

DAM, while long regarded as the “single source of truth” for company and brand assets, doesn’t imply it’s the only place digital assets can be found. Increasingly, digital content libraries are available for search and download in many different systems, whether in a company communication tool like Slack or pulling assets from your DAM directly into Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator for editing. In this new age of convenience, people expect integrations with the tools they are already using.

Fifty-five percent of respondents to Forrester's The Digital Experience Delivery Online survey suggested that easy to integrate front-end components were the single most important requirement for DAM technologies.

A robust API and a diversified marketplace of plugins and integrations across tool types (i.e. social media integrations, content management systems, customer relationship management, product information management, single-sign-on and identity management, hosting, and more) are core requirements that DAM tools should offer for companies to connect their digital ecosystems in meaningful and holistic ways.

The Future of Integrations and Connectivity

According to industry analysis by Grand View Technologies, the integrations market will explode in the coming years, due to requirements for scalable, cost-effective IT application and infrastructure management for companies across industries.

But it’s not just cost and scalability driving this trend. It’s also our knowledge of how easily we can get groceries delivered same-day or instantly stream a movie or ask Alexa to tell the Nest Thermostat to turn up the heat. We know, quite frankly, that the possibilities for integrations between tools, data and digital assets are boundless. We experience these conveniences in our day to day, so we know what it could be like when it comes to professional tooling, data and systems.

Digital convenience in our personal lives may well be leaps and bounds ahead of digital convenience in the professional world, but at the rate we’re going, it won’t remain so for long. The age of digital convenience is here and the future of integrations and connectivity is coming to a digital workplace near you.