First of all, happy belated International Women’s Day! Women are doing incredible things in the workplace across industries. Claps to you!
Second of all, hi! Please see below for a run-down of CMSWire’s top articles, resources and events in the past week. Readers were interested in how the GDPR will impact third-party lead gen (I know I am) and intrigued by how the digital workplace is impacting the project management world. Read more about these and more below:
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- How Will the GDPR Impact Third-Party Lead Generation?
By David Crane | March 5, 2018
Put a little GDPR prep in your third-party lead generation step.
- How the Digital Workplace is Changing Project Management and Execution
By Moira Alexander | March 5, 2018
Hint: it’s mostly good.
- Why a Digital Mindset Is Key to Digital Transformation
By David Roe | March 8, 2018
Sort of a “if it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck” kind of situation. You’ve got to think the way digital transformation thinks, man.
- Why Intranets Are Still Key Digital Workplace Networks
By David Roe | March 5, 2018
“The best intranet teams today have less to prove and more to gain by focusing on foundational design elements such as artificial intelligence, content and page structure rather than on the latest user interface.”
- 8 Ways to Measure Chatbot Program Success
By Dom Nicastro | March 7, 2018
You’re going to want to start by defining KPIs.
- 8 Tips For Choosing a Learning Management System
By Kaya Ismail | March 7, 2018
To help smooth out the selection process, CMSWire has taken advice from industry practitioners and experts to find out what businesses should keep in mind when choosing an LMS.
- Questions to Ask GDPR Consultants Before You Sign the Contract
By Erika Morphy | March 6, 2018
Don’t sign the dotted line! (Unless you’ve asked these key questions.)
- GDPR and the Right to Be Remembered
By Deb Miller | March 6, 2018
Miller argues if we want more personalized experiences, we should reserve our right to be remembered.
- 6 Enterprise File Sync and Share Solutions That Should Be On Your Shortlist
By Virginia Backaitis | March 8, 2018
Now your shortlist is built for you … where’s your easy button?
- Ignore the Vendor Hype: Tips for Selecting a Marketing Automation Platform
By Alisa Gross | March 7, 2018
Get started with the selection process in seven easy steps (cha-cha-cha).
Featured Events
