LinkedIn, the Mountain View, Calif.-based professional networking service, announced this week new Sales Navigator features including an integration between Sales Navigator and LinkedIn Campaign Manager.

Marketers will be able to access two ad groups that appear in LinkedIn Campaign Manager: Sales Navigator Leads and Sales Navigator Accounts.

LinkedIn officials said sales reps will be able to see how prospects are interacting with marketing campaigns from within Sales Navigator.

LinkedIn's new Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) partner program features integrations with several providers.

Two APIs power the integrations: Display API (embedding Sales Navigator profiles) and an Analytics API (reporting on Sales Navigator usage metrics). SNAP launch partners include:

Business intelligence: InsightSquared, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau

eSignature: Adobe Sign, GetAccept

Marketing automation: Act-On, Demandbase, Engagio, HubSpot, Marketo, Oracle Eloqua

Sales acceleration: InsideSales.com, Outreach, SalesLoft, Sendbloom, Tact.ai, Yesware

Web conferencing: BlueJeans

Others: Microsoft PowerApps.

Officials at Boston-based sales intelligence provider InsightSquared said users through the LinkedIn integration will be able to:

Determine the relationship between opportunity close rate and LinkedIn Sales Navigator connections

Leverage LinkedIn's Social Selling Index (SSI) to track sales performance

Get InMail conversion rates for each rep.

The integration will be available in 2018 and will require a Sales Navigator Enterprise License.

Accenture Interactive, Marketo Hire Execs

Accenture Interactive has hired executives to help lead commerce and intelligent marketing operations.

Brian Walker, who was previously the chief strategy officer at SAP Hybris, will now be theglobal strategy lead for commerce.

Walker handled product strategy, market positioning and differentiation, partner strategy and ecosystem and corporate development at SAP. He was formerly vice president at Forrester where he focused on omnichannel commerce.

Nikki Mendonça, former president of OMD Worldwide, was hired as Accenture Interactive's new president of intelligent marketing operations.

She previously held leadership roles OMD Worldwide, Capital Radio and Leo Burnett. Her role at OMD Worldwide was EMEA president, where she led marketing performance efforts for McDonald's, PepsiCo, Estee Lauder, Liberty Global and Walt Disney.

She's also a board member for the IAB Europe Board.

Marketo, a San Mateo, Calif.-based marketing automation provider, was also on the hiring trail.

It has announced the appointment of three executives to head its revenue teams in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

Kate FitzGerald is now the company's president of sales, Americas. Jamie Anderson will serve as president of EMEA. And Marketo has promoted Yasutaka Fukuda as president of Asia Pacific-Japan.

"These three executives have stellar track records of building and inspiring revenue teams at leading technology brands around the world," said Marketo Chief Sales Officer Eric Johnson, their new boss.

FitzGerald joins Marketo from Oracle Marketing Cloud, where she was group vice president of sales for North America. Prior to Oracle, FitzGerald served as vice president of worldwide sales for Salesforce.com's Service Cloud, and she was also an executive for Siebel Systems.

Anderson had 11 years at SAP. His most recent role was senior vice president and chief marketing officer at SAP Hybris.

Fukuda most recently served as Marketo's representative director and president of Marketo K.K., Marketo's joint venture with Dentsu Digital Inc., and SunBridge Corporation.

Movingimage Extends Akamai Partnership

Movingimage, a New York-City based enterprise video platform (EVP), has announced an extended partnership with Akamai Technologies.

The movingimage EVP is powered by the Akamai content delivery network (CDN) and runs on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The offering includes access to Azure AI and machine learning for speech-to-text, pattern recognition and face recognition in video.

Company officials said movingimage wants to extend its relationship with Akamai from Europe into the Americas and the Asia-Pacific-Japan regions through Akamai’s NetAlliance Partnership Program.

The movingimage EVP integrates with ecosystems such as Microsoft Outlook and PowerPoint add-ins and SharePoint.