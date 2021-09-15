PHOTO: Adobe

Progress announced today the availability of the latest version of its digital experience platform (DXP), Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0. The update allows organizations to create an "ideal digital experience platform tailored to their unique needs and objectives," according to Progress officials.

Progress Sitefinity DX 14.0 enables organizations to create their own DXP solution — by choosing which combination of capabilities works best for them. The company in this release pushes "composable experiences," an emerging trend in the digital experience software world.

A “composable DXP” essentially describes when a DXP is assembled from a series of best-of-breed solutions, CMSWire author Ryan Bennett wrote in an article last week. These solutions work together via APIs to deliver content and digital experiences to customer in a more agile and flexible way than a single, integrated and essentially monolithic platform, according to Bennett. It essentially brings more of a microservices approach to the DXP space. Gartner also promotes the idea of composable DXP and urges organizations to decompose monoliths, update tech stacks and deliver task-oriented capabilities.

"As the core of a composable DXP, Sitefinity DX 14.0 puts pieces of the puzzle in place, giving organizations a powerful solution — without being overly complex or costly — for creating digital experiences that drive business forward," said John Ainsworth, Progress' senior VP of core products. "Organizations can be confident that through integrated content and commerce, combined with advanced marketing insights and headless experience delivery, they can create omnichannel experiences that deliver the right content, at the right time, on the right channel."

According to Progress, Sitefinity DX 14.0 allows organizations to scale their global content and campaign delivery with enhanced content synchronization capabilities across channels, simplifying workflows by expanding connectivity between necessary systems and optimizing user engagement and conversions through a smooth page experience.

Sitefinity DX has earned some recognition in the past year as well. Most recently, it was named a "Leader" in G2's Spring 2021 Grid Report for Digital Experience Platforms, along with being named a "Major Contender" in Everest Group's Digital Experience Platform PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021.

Sitefinity DX 14.0 is available today.