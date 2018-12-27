The readership numbers in 2018 tell us you cared deeply about marketing technology trends, learning more about Instagram marketing and how marketing could be impacted by privacy laws. It was a telling year for digital marketing. For starters, we saw one of the biggest acquisitions in this space when Adobe acquired Marketo for $4.75 billion in September. It was a sure sign the industry's technology providers are heading down the all-in-one, B2B-and-B2C route in their martech offerings. Adobe's strong stake in B2C was missing that B2B play, something that Marketo and its business-based marketing automation capabilities fulfill.

While we saw major movement in the martech vendor space, it was also a year that marketers were faced with an onslaught of privacy challenges ranging from GDPR compliance going into effect and Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal, along with other woes putting data-collectors into the spotlight. That's right, 2018 will be one of those turning-point years where marketers will now be challenged beyond just providing personalized experiences. The bigger question for marketers going forward may just be: Can brands provide personalized experiences while earning the trust of customers in the data privacy arena?

So, without further ado, we present the top 10 CMSWire digital marketing stories:

