In May 2020, Workplace had 5 million paid users, today’s announcement reflects an increase of more than 40% in the last year.

“We believe this growth is an indicator that more companies are thinking about how to build communities at work. More conversations around how to create great employee experiences and ultimately — how to connect the unconnected,” said an official statement.

Among the features unveiled this week are updates to a Live Q&A feature that made its debut last year. A presenter can now click on a question and get details about the person who asked it, making it easier to personalize a response. By clicking on the question, the presenter can also place it in the middle of the screen for hosts and the audience. (Employees will soon also be able to include their name pronunciation as well).

Facebook also bolstered its integration with Cisco’s Webex video conferencing platform, which was first announced in December. The integration now gives users the ability to broadcast directly into Workplace’s Live video feature without switching apps.

With existing integrations with Zoom and BlueJeans, a Workplace integration with Microsoft Teams remains under discussion, said Ujjwal Singh, head of product at Facebook Workplace in a statement.

With the introduction of Plugins, the company takes another step towards connecting Workplace to external tools, with the intent of making it easier to share content via external tools such as Microsoft’s SharePoint. “This lets leaders use Workplace to create content to connect with employees but also increase the surface area for that content,” said Singh in the statement.

Other updates to the platform include:



Syncing Workplace events with external calendar tools

An update to Workplace’s Knowledge Library content-sharing platform

“In a world of work that will never be the same, we’re also laying the foundation for the next generation of employee experience. We continue to keep building and announcing new features that help business leaders address the evolving needs of employees — everywhere,” said Facebook’s official statement.

