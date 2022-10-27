CMSWire Announces the Customer Experience Leader of the Year and IMPACT Award Honorees

Share Save

The awards honor individuals and departments that excelled in improving the customer experience in 2022

CMSWire, the world’s leading community of customer experience professionals created by Simpler Media Group (SMG), today announced the 2022 Customer Experience Leader of the Year and the complete list of the CMSWire IMPACT award honorees at the Digital Experience (DX) Summit. The CMSWire IMPACT Awards celebrate exceptional work in the field of customer experience.

The most prestigious award is the Customer Experience Leader of the Year, which was awarded to Ashly Beverage, Head of Customer Experience at Verisk. The award recognizes an individual who excels in improving customer experience through partnering across the organization and leveraging digital technologies.

The phrase "above and beyond" is almost a cliche. But it reflects Ashly's efforts as a CX leader for her organization and in the industry.</p><p>Her team's robust CustomerFirst program includes the means to comprehensively track, monitor and act on customer data across several lines of business. All of that customer feedback offers learning opportunities.

Ashly empowers the organization to go beyond CX data tracking, however. She's embedded first-rate customer experience into the very fabric of the organization. She provides trainings, internal events and storytelling. Her change management includes an enterprise recognition program, a CEO Award for Customer Experience and an ongoing speakers series, showcasing Verisk's CX accomplishments and initiatives in live, interactive sessions that keep employees thinking about how to level-up their teams' CX throughout the year.

The finalists who received honorable mentions include David Mingle, Vice President and Global Practice Head, Customer Experience at Reputation and Adam Cotgreave, Chief Customer & Sustainability Officer at Seasalt.



New to this year’s program are awards that recognize departments or teams rather than just individual achievements. These awards include Customer Journey Innovation, Customer Service Excellence, and CX Stack Impact.

The 2022 honorees include:

Customer Journey Innovation: Rocket Software

Rocket Software Customer Service Excellence: Milestone Inc.

Milestone Inc. CX Stack impact: Westjet

Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be customer experience leaders or departments/teams that deployed superior customer experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and editors led by CMSWire’s Editor-in-Chief Rich Hein, with the winner and honorable mentions selected based on information provided through the nomination process.

All winners were honored during a virtual awards ceremony at CMSWire’s Digital Experience (DX) Summit on October 26-27, 2022, which will be rebranded as the CMSWire CONNECT conference for 2023. Learn more about the CMSWire IMPACT awards.

