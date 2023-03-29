Document360 launches API documentation feature to their knowledge base solution.

Document360, one of the leading knowledge management SaaS for technical documentation and customer support has just launched API documentation support for developers. The feature comes with ‘try it APIs’ that empower developers to integrate their APIs into their business applications.

“The platform's easy and intuitive UI helps developers try API endpoints in real-time and generates code samples in different languages. With the smart sync, API documentation remains current. Effortlessly integrated with knowledge base documentation, it becomes a one-stop solution for all the documentation needs,” states Manikandan Subramaniam, Director of Engineering at Document360.



Document360 is a documentation suite engineered for growing companies to create and manage an online self-service knowledge base for their customers and employees (accessed publicly or privately). It has an inbuilt knowledge base site and a knowledge base portal for editors and reviewers to manage the content. Companies can even create a knowledge base incorporating the advantages of the portal and site.



Speaking about the feature launch, Saravana Kumar, CEO & Founder of Document360, says “organizations of all dimensions depend on APIs to incite their digital transformation and API documentation is critical to their success. This feature will be first-class and create a pleasant developer experience.”



