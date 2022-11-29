FCC Approves Gaia 5G to Roll Out National Wireless Network

Gaia 5G will be developing Deployment is part of larger 5G wireless initiative between Gaia 5G and Gaia Green Earth that aims to accelerate cloud, edge and IoT adoption.

-- Gaia 5G, today announced it is an approved provider for the Affordable Connectivity Program. In May, the Biden-Harris administration announced the launch of an “Internet for All” initiative funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The investment of $45 billion, administered by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), aims to bring high-speed Internet to every American by decade’s end. Gaia was approved in June, and today announced their network deployment will increase affordable options for residents in key rural and urban areas in 7 states, Alabama, Missouri, Georgia, California, Illinois, Florida, Texas enhancing bandwidth and advanced connectivity for closing digital divide and expanding IoT networks.

The Gaia 5G deployment is part of a broader initiative to build networks and help enroll Americans in the ACP program. Gaia 5G and partners will deploy and manage wireless networks and accelerate digital transformation for customers across industries with rapid deployment, skilled resources, assured service management and support.

Why Gaia 5g?

With the launch of Gaia 5G networks, the Team at Gaia will leverage blockchain, the cloud-based advantages of shared-spectrum enabled CBRS 5G connectivity to advance cutting-edge projects and research.Gaia Green Earth to pilot the use of a digital twin for select environments. Other research opportunities include smart sensors, autonomous vehicle networks and open area Free Wireless networks.

“Our teams at Gaia 5G and Gaia Green Earth are driving innovation for smart buildings, mobility, and smart agriculture by introducing new devices and applications, and now we have a more reliable way to get projects deployed. Gaia 5G backbone to make wireless and advanced IoT networks reality,” said Zip Gould, Gaia 5G Principal Engineer and CEO. “Gaia is all about real world solutions, with people, planet, and the best technology working together, ensuring the best integrations for future proofing our communities.” Gaia is hiring locally, in their Target areas in 2023, Los Angeles, Ca, St. Louis, Mo, Birmingham, Al and Miami, Florida are first sites with other areas to follow.

The unique capabilities of Gaia Green Earth brings solutions that can partition network resources for different requirements and user groups. This means the private 5G resources can scale to accommodate projects beyond last mile services, including IT services, facilities digital twins and more.



“Our communities need simple, mission critical wireless connectivity to enable access to frontline communities,” said Candice Prentiss, COO Gaia Green Earth. “Our system is to simplify the process to build, deploy and reliable networks making it easier for more customers to realize the benefits.”

About Gaia 5G

Founded in 2019, Gaia 5G Wireless is the leading innovator of last mile service and blockchain communications.The company’s partner ecosystem includes partners across infrastructure, all dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of clean energy and connected resources. Gaia Green Earth’ customer base includes companies spanning telecommunications, government, film, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from AR, VR, Smart Building, Private Wireless and Industrial IoT to network densification and mobile offload. For more information visit. www.gaia5g.com

Where to learn more? For more information on the project and the national partners, please visit www.gaiagreenearth.tech signup for our e-newsletter.

Press Contact:

Will Ross

[email protected]

205.202-9540

Dayna Grayat [email protected],for interviews Zip Gould

###