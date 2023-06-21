Hotjar, the leading Product Experience Insights platform, introduced Hotjar AI. Hotjar AI is designed to help users find the insights they need with a research assistant that is immensely intelligent and works around the clock at lightning speed.

Hotjar has already begun adding AI-powered features to the platform, with the initial focus on the Surveys tool. With the new survey generator, product and marketing teams can simply tell Hotjar AI what the research goal is—say, 'measure user satisfaction', for example. It will create the survey and ensure the right questions are being asked to get the actionable insights needed.

User insights collected in open-ended survey responses can be incredibly valuable, but it can also be extremely time-consuming to analyze them all and extract actionable insights. With automated summary reports, Hotjar AI will analyze open-ended survey responses and provide a summary of the findings, quotes to support those findings, and actionable recommendations for next steps.

“Recent advancements in AI have transformed marketing, product management, and user research, enabling businesses to analyze extensive data and understand consumer behavior. This has unlocked new possibilities and made it essential to leverage AI's power for customer-centric innovation,” said Mohannad Ali CEO of Hotjar. “We're only scratching the surface of what is possible with Hotjar AI. We want Hotjar AI to be your assistant, helping you become a champion in your job. With Hotjar AI doing all the heavy lifting, you'll save precious time that you can spend on the people who matter the most: your customers.”

Hotjar AI will be integrated in more places across the Hotjar platform in the near future and will be introducing other AI-powered features based on what adds the most value to users.

About Hotjar

Hotjar enables product teams to have empathy with their end-users and deliver value by making the right product improvements, fast. Its Product Experience Insights software is used on more than 900,000 websites worldwide and its unique mix of quantitative and qualitative data is driving product decisions in over 180 countries. Hotjar was founded in 2014 and has always been a fully remote/distributed company. Today, Hotjar has over 310 team members across 46 countries within Europe, the Americas and Africa.

Hotjar AI site