HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, today announced the launch of two new tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI)—content assistant and ChatSpot.ai—to help its customers save time while creating better connections with their audiences.

The introduction of content assistant and ChatSpot.ai builds on HubSpot’s earlier investments in AI including conversation intelligence, data quality tooling, data enrichment, predictive AI, content optimization, and more. Powered by industry-leading artificial intelligence systems from OpenAI, content assistant and ChatSpot.ai create efficiencies for marketing, sales, and customer service professionals.

Content Assistant : Launching today in private beta, content assistant helps marketing and sales teams ideate, create, and share quality content in a matter of minutes, if not seconds. Among many options, content assistant can: Suggest blog titles related to a product or service, then generate a complete blog post outline for that title; Write content in a flash for blog posts, landing pages, website pages, sales and marketing emails, and knowledge base articles; Streamline content marketing workflows into one place, saving teams time and energy.

: Launching today in private beta, content assistant helps marketing and sales teams ideate, create, and share quality content in a matter of minutes, if not seconds. Among many options, content assistant can: ChatSpot.ai: Launching today in public alpha, ChatSpot.ai helps HubSpot customers complete a variety of tasks using a natural language chat-based user experience. The tool helps users: Add contacts and companies to the HubSpot CRM; Create custom reports related to marketing, sales and customer service; Draft professional, effective sales emails personalized to the recipient.

Launching today in public alpha, ChatSpot.ai helps HubSpot customers complete a variety of tasks using a natural language chat-based user experience. The tool helps users:

“We are experiencing a step-function change in the way people work. At HubSpot, our goal is to help companies connect more deeply with their customers. Our new AI-powered content assistant helps them create quality content faster and easier, to better serve their customers,” said Andy Pitre, EVP of Product at HubSpot. “Advances in AI also have the potential to change the way people use and interact with software. We’re excited to launch ChatSpot.ai to experiment with how we can make our software even easier to use, and we’re inviting our customers to come along with us as we learn together.”

Sign up for the content assistant beta or ChatSpot.ai alpha here.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers’ needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 167,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot’s powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor’s #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company’s thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

Learn more at www.hubspot.com.

[email protected]

Press ContactHubSpot Communications Team