NMSDC Partners with OMD Growth Academy to Provide Free Marketing Education for Minority Businesses

Share Save

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and OMD are proud to announce the creation of the OMD Growth Academy. This new effort affirms commitment to social and racial equity by providing Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) valuable marketing knowledge, resources, and insights needed for continued growth.

More specifically, the OMD Growth Academy provides free educational sessions for small and mid-sized businesses so they can access the knowledge and consultative media services critical to expanding their businesses in the digital landscape.

The OMD Growth Academy is aimed at giving MBEs valuable insight into several important digital marketing topics including:

Marketing Foundations

Organic Search 101

Paid Search 101

eCommerce 101

Social 101

Getting Creative with Social Media

“NMSDC believes it is vital that certified-MBEs have every opportunity to grow their businesses,” comments Stefan Bradham, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at NMSDC. “And it’s partners like OMD that allow us to serve as a growth engine for MBEs with just in time education to enhance the way they market their products and services.”

“We are inspired by all the NMSDC does to advocate on behalf of diverse-owned businesses to bridge the racial wealth gap,” adds Anna Castro, OMD’s Executive Director. “The OMD Growth Academy is the result of volunteers at the agency who want to provide value to participating MBEs in the form of education sessions, consultative services, tools, and support. By connecting our shared values and mission, we hope to provide MBEs with access to free training and education to grow their businesses and continue driving positive impact in the communities they serve.”

Learn more about the OMD Growth Academy at or contact [email protected] for more information.

About OMD

OMD is the world's largest media network with more than 13,000 people in over 100 countries. OMD remains the most medaled media agency at Cannes with 38 Lions in 2021. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2019 and 2020, OMD is currently ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index. For more information, please visit https://www.omd.com/.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.