Click fraud protection service Polygraph is announcing the launch of new technology which detects the real identities of servers used to generate fake clicks on advertisements.



Click fraud is a crime which steals billions of dollars from advertisers every year. Scammers pose as legitimate website publishers, and use bots and trickery to produce fake clicks on the adverts on their websites. For each of these fake clicks, the advertisers pay fees to the advertising networks, which are then shared with the criminals.



According to Trey Vanes, Polygraph’s head of marketing, criminals are trying to hide their click fraud scam by making it seem like their fake clicks are coming from individual devices, owned by real internet users.



“Every device on the internet can be identified by what’s known as its fingerprint,“ said Vanes. “Since scammers use servers to generate millions of fake clicks on ads every day, they’d quickly attract attention if it was obvious the clicks are originating from the same few servers. To get around this, they use advanced technology to randomise their servers’ fingerprints, making it seem like the fake clicks are coming from millions of individual devices.”



“Polygraph can detect servers’ real fingerprints, and if they’ve been randomised, which means we can see which servers are being used by click fraud scammers,” added Vanes.



Vanes says Polygraph’s ability to see through anti-fingerprint technology means it is now possible to identify the scam publishers who are using the same servers to generate fake clicks on advertisements.



“A typical click fraud gang will create dozens of websites, and use many companies to hide any connection between the websites,” said Vanes. “The idea here is if one of their websites gets caught doing fake clicks, the other websites won’t be discovered.



“Since the scammers use the same servers to generate fake clicks on their websites, Polygraph’s ability to identify these servers using fingerprinting means we’re able to see which scam websites are using which servers.”



“This has enabled us to shut down entire networks of click fraud websites,” added Vanes.



Polygraph helps advertisers detect click fraud, prevent click fraud, and get refunds from advertising networks.



“We make it easy to prevent click fraud,” said Vanes. “First, we detect the fake clicks on your ads, so we can see which of your ad keywords are being targeted, and which scam websites are responsible for the click fraud.



“You can then remove the at risk keywords from your campaigns, so bots can no longer find your ads. Additionally, you can use what’s known as a ‘placement exclusion list’ to block scam websites from being allowed display or click on your ads, which effectively eliminates click fraud from your campaigns.



“Finally, you can apply for click fraud refunds from your advertising network, using the granular data provided by Polygraph”.



“Polygraph goes beyond click fraud detection, and we work closely with our customers to ensure it’s easy to eliminate click fraud,” added Vanes.



For more information, please visit https://polygraph.net



About Polygraph

Established in Berlin, Germany in 2021, Polygraph monitors the activities of click fraud gangs, including how they operate, who they target, the techniques they use, and how to detect their fraud. We go far beyond bot detection to ensure your ad budget is not stolen by cyber-criminals.