Yahoo and Taboola Enter 30-Year Commercial Agreement

Yahoo and Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced that they have entered into a 30-year, exclusive commercial agreement. Taboola will exclusively power native advertising across all of Yahoo’s digital properties and will be available to buy through the Yahoo DSP, establishing Taboola as a leading native advertising offering for advertisers, publishers and merchants on the open web.

Through this unique partnership, Taboola will benefit from Yahoo’s scale as a leading consumer tech company reaching nearly 900 million monthly active users worldwide as a top-ranked internet property across mail, sports, finance and news. By powering Yahoo’s native advertising solutions, Taboola will help deliver greater reach, better campaign performance and improved user experiences, supporting brands as they continue to look for alternative advertising options outside of walled gardens. Taboola will continue to invest heavily in R&D, enhancing how people discover things they may like, and strengthen its leadership in contextual advertising. As part of the partnership, Yahoo will receive just under 25 percent of the pro forma equity of Taboola. The partnership will allow Yahoo to further enhance its own unified advertiser offerings, enhance consumer experiences across Yahoo’s owned media properties, and participate in significant shared value creation as Taboola’s largest single shareholder.

“Yahoo is an internet pioneer, representing one of the largest, most trusted and most sophisticated publishers in the world,” said Adam Singolda, Founder and CEO of Taboola. “Everywhere I look, I see a rocket ship growth opportunity for both of us - native, eCommerce, Video, header bidding (display) and more. This win-win partnership will meaningfully accelerate our growth flywheel, expanding our reach to more users on the open web with high-intent traffic to provide world-class solutions for advertisers, publishers, merchants and users in a cookie-less world. For publishers in the open web, we’ll be able to invest even more in driving revenue, engagement and audience growth moving forward, empowering performance, brand advertisers, merchants as well as agencies with an immense reach to users in a premium, trusted environment. This partnership is a big step toward achieving our goal of generating $1 billion in ex-TAC* by 2025.”

“Partnering with Taboola enables Yahoo to further enhance the contextual and native offerings within our unified advertising stack," said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo. "The partnership also allows Yahoo and Taboola to continue to differentiate in market, improving user, advertiser and publisher experiences across properties, while benefiting from the long-term tailwinds in digital native advertising. Together with Taboola, we will maximize reach and campaign performance for advertisers, enhance monetization opportunities for publishers, and drive improved, privacy-forward experiences for users. As we continue to build the next era of Yahoo, we are thrilled to have strong partners by our side.”

Yahoo is owned by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo.

With long-term support from Apollo, alignment with shareholders and commitment to support the advertiser platforms of both companies, the partnership will accelerate both Taboola and Yahoo’s growth plans in an attractive sector of the market. The agreement represents a strong belief by Apollo in Taboola’s go-forward strategy and future as a leading offering for advertisers, publishers and merchants on the open web.

Commercial Agreement Details

Under the terms of the 30-year, exclusive commercial agreement, Taboola will power native advertising solutions on all of Yahoo’s internet properties, driving more than 800 billion impressions. As part of the agreement, Yahoo will receive 24.99% of Taboola’s total issued and outstanding shares on a combined post-transaction basis, with approximately 60% in standard ordinary shares and 40% in new non-voting ordinary shares, as well as one representative on the Taboola Board of Directors.

The agreement is expected to be highly accretive to Taboola Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. The agreement is also expected to be highly accretive to Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a per-share basis.

The agreement, which has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to receipt of customary shareholder and regulatory approvals, as well as certain closing conditions. Separately, Taboola today announced a Special General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 30, 2022, for the purpose of seeking the required shareholder approval.

Accompanying materials on the agreement for Taboola investors have been furnished to the SEC and posted on Taboola’ website at investors.taboola.com.

Advisors

LionTree, which is a co-investor in Yahoo, served as financial advisor to the transaction. Evercore served as advisor to Yahoo. LUMA Partners also served as an advisor. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano & Co. served as legal counsel to Yahoo. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Meitar Law Offices served as legal counsel to Taboola.

Conference Call

Taboola's management team will discuss the company's strategic partnerships today, November 28, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call can be accessed via webcast at investors.taboola.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link to register https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6269633748334152b7886199348941e7. The webcast will be available for replay for one year, through the close of business on November 28, 2023.

Upcoming Conference Participation

Taboola’s management team will present at the Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 30, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. MT (5:45 p.m. ET) and host investor one-on-one meetings.

For more information, please visit the conference website at https://www.credit-suisse.com/microsites/americas/annual-technology-conference/en.html

Investor Event

Taboola will hold an Investor Event following the closing of the agreement, expected in the first quarter of 2023, to share additional information on the agreement and provide updates on its strategy, market opportunities and financial model. A webcast of the event, along with supporting materials, will be accessible live through the Investor Relations section of Taboola’s website at investors.taboola.com.

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The Company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Prior to today’s transaction, more than 15,000 advertisers used Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands, including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Yahoo

Yahoo reaches nearly 900 million people around the world, bringing them closer to mail, finance, sports,and news—with the trusted products, content and tech that fuel their day. For partners, Yahoo provides a full-stack platform for businesses to amplify growth and drive more meaningful connections across advertising, search and media. To learn more, please visit yahooinc.com.



