The Joomla project has announced the availability of Joomla 4.0 Alpha 6 for testing purposes only. The announcement represents another big step toward the imminent release of Joomla 4.0.

The primary objectives of this Alpha release are to provide developers with a basis to test their custom extensions and report any bugs and issues before the publication of the final release, and to become familiar with the new features that will be introduced in Joomla 4.0. The planned features set for Joomla 4.0, according to the recent press release on the Joomla Developer Network, are as follows:

A Cleaner Codebase: The depreciated functions from Joomla 3.x will be removed. Joomla 4.0 will also use PHP namespaces which will allow developers to deliver “more robust and innovative applications than ever before.”

New User Interfaces (UI): Both backend and frontend UI will provide an improved user experience via the implementation of Bootstrap 4.

Since Joomla 4.0 is still under active development, no final release date has been announced, but an up-to-date project roadmap is available regarding the projected timeline of the Joomla 4.0 project. Documentation for Joomla 4.0 is still under development.

Liferay REST APIs Beta Released

Liferay has announced the release of the first beta versions for the new set of Liferay REST APIs.

As part of Liferay’s long-term vision, the aim of developing these REST APIs is to enable developers to utilize the Liferay CMS platform to deliver content and experiences to a multitude of devices by allowing them to build their own frontend.

With this objective in mind, the development of the beta versions prioritized implementing features that supported the following use cases:

Access published structured content: This will enable developers to create experiences such as a SPA to show the latest company news. A number of filtering and sorting options have been implemented to help users find the relevant content by title, publish date, tags and more.

This will enable developers to create experiences such as a SPA to show the latest company news. A number of filtering and sorting options have been implemented to help users find the relevant content by title, publish date, tags and more. Access documents and media repositories: Allows developers to have a media library at their disposal.

Allows developers to have a media library at their disposal. Access published blog entries: Developers can access blog entries and expose it via a customized appearance.

The company has also prepared a Docker image containing Liferay DXP 7.1.

See the press release for further details. For information on the resources and actions available in the beta versions of the REST APIs, see the first draft of the documentation.

WordPress Block Editor Gets 330% Faster

Maintenance releases aren’t usually worth discussion, but WordPress 5.0.2 stands out. It addresses 73 bugs, and according to the company makes the WordPress Block Editor “330 percent faster” even when handling a page or post with 200 blocks.

Additional highlights of the release include:

45 Block Editor improvements, including 14 performance enhancements and 31 bug fixes.

17 Block Editor related bugs have been resolved across all bundled themes.

Some internationalization (i18n) issues regarding script loading have been fixed.

See the news announcement for more details and link for download.

More Open Source CMS News

The TYPO3 Community have announced the release of v9.5.3 LTS and v8.7.22 of TYPO3 Enterprise Content Management System. These versions are maintenance releases that contain bug fixes and regression fixes. See the related blog post for download link and release notes for both versions.

In other TYPO3-related news, the TYPO3 Developer Days 2019 will take place Aug. 1 through Aug. 4 at Karlsruhe, Germany. More details to follow.

DrupalCon Seattle's schedule is now live. The annual event, which is scheduled to take place Apr. 8 through Apr. 12 at Washington State Convention Center, will feature multiple presentation tracks for developers, marketers and agencies. For more information on the event or to register, visit the DrupalCon event’s website.

In anticipation of its next long-term supported eZ Platform release — anticipated for a March 2019 release date — eZ Systems launched v2.4 on Dec. 21, with updates to Editorial Workflow, Page Updates, a new Form Block builder and more. The full details can be found on the company's blog.

Finally, the DNN Summit, DNN’s annual conference taking place in Denver, is fast approaching. Scheduled to happen Feb. 19 through Feb. 23, speakers, presentations, and training sessions have all been confirmed.