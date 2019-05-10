PHOTO: Les Anderson

Acquia acquired open marketing automation and campaign management platform provider Mautic this week in a move a spokesperson said is to compete directly with Adobe. Officials at digital experience platform provider Acquia claim it will now have the first Open Digital Experience Platform.

Dries Buytaert, Acquia co-founder, CTO and chairman, said in a statement that the Mautic acquisition combines open source content management with open source marketing automation. He said this "disrupts the marketing automation world with open source." Mautic’s marketing automation and campaign management capabilities will combine with Acquia’s Digital Experience Platform, which is supported by the Drupal content management system. Mautic has more than 100 martech integrations out-of-the-box and API libraries for integrations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

And now for more news in the digital experience world — it was a busy week for acquisitions ....

Medallia Acquires Strikedeck

Medallia, which provides customer experience management software, announced this week its plans to acquire Strikedeck, a customer success platform. Medallia and Strikedeck will work together to provide 360-degree views on customer account programs such as renewals, product adoption and usage, subscriptions and billing. They'll be focusing on the B2B customer journey using artificial intelligence, machine learning and predictive analytics.

Sitecore Acquires Hedgehog

Sitecore, a digital experience management software provider, announced this week its intention to acquire Hedgehog Development, a customer and partner-focused digital consultancy. The acquisition aims to support the Sitecore Solution Partners program, according to company officials. Hedgehog will help Sitecore scale in the areas of services, training and support, Sitecore CEO Mark Frost said in a statement.

Hedgehog was the first agency to become an Implementation and Technology partner with Sitecore and was awarded the first lifetime Sitecore Partner Community Contribution Award. According to company officials, the acquisition will help Sitecore increase the scale of Sitecore Professional Services and SBOS, expand developer tooling, enhance training capabilities and strengthen partner enablement programs.

Salesforce Acquires Bonobo AI

Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bonobo AI. Salesforce’s acquisition of Bonobo AI will boost Salesforce's ability to provide conversational intelligence for its customers, according to company officials. Bonobo AI is designed to enable companies to analyze customer interactions. Bonobo AI will integrate with the Salesforce Sales Cloud.

Google Announces Changes to Chrome

Google has announced plans to update how cookies are handled by Chrome. Google will be updating Chrome to provide users with more transparency about how sites are using cookies, as well as simpler controls for cross-site cookies. It plans to preview these new features later this year.

Google is modifying how cookies work so developers will need to explicitly specify which cookies are allowed to work across websites — and could be used to track users. Officials said the mechanism builds on the web's SameSite cookie attribute. In the coming months, Chrome will require developers to use this mechanism to access their cookies across sites. Users can clear all such cookies while leaving single domain cookies unaffected, preserving user logins and settings. It will also enable browsers to provide clear information about which sites are setting these cookies, so users can make informed choices about how their data is used, according to Google officials.

Progress Updates Digital Experience Management Platform

Progress, a provider of application development and digital experience technologies, has released the latest version of its digital experience management platform, Progress Sitefinity 12. Progress Sitefinity is a cloud-native web content management system. The latest update includes improved performance, enhanced content management capabilities and multiple productivity tools, according to company officials.

SAP Announces New Features to SAP C/4HANA, CDP Platform

SAP has debuted features for its SAP C/4HANA suite. The cloud developments will enable customized customer interactions, training for sales and customer-relations teams and improved communications between employees and partners, according to SAP officials.

SAP also announced SAP C/4HANA Foundation, which enables system administrators and developers to implement cloud solutions from SAP. SAP announced plans for enterprise-grade customer data platform, which builds on the foundational services from the SAP Customer Data Cloud and SAP Marketing Cloud portfolios. Also debuting for SAP is a training cloud for SAP Litmos, Ruum for SAP for collaboration and account-based marketing capabilities for SAP Marketing Cloud.

Percolate Launches Developer Platform

Percolate, an enterprise content marketing platform, has released a developer platform for content marketing. The Percolate Developer Platform will be available in the fall. According to company officials, the platform will power a marketer's content ecosystem and help them connect the plans, workflows, assets and activities of global, enterprise marketing initiatives.

Terminus Integrates With Salesforce

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, has announced a new integration with Salesforce. The integration enables customers to bring account, contact and campaign data into the Terminus Account Hub. There, company officials said, it can be unified with third-party intent and signal data. Terminus Account and Opportunity Insights will be delivered natively on the account record in Salesforce Lightning and will combine with insight on engagement from Salesforce Pardot, a marketing automation platform.

Conductor Updates Search, Content Capabilities

Conductor, an SEO and content technology solution, announced an integration between audience demographic insights into its Explorer content and search insights platform. It will also augment Explorer’s search insights with social media intelligence. The company also announced Content Briefs, in a move designed to make the process of going from content research to content creation easier.

Genesys Hires Former Skype CEO

Genesys, which provides omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions, has named Tony Bates as its new CEO. Bates succeeds Paul Segre, who will continue with Genesys as chairman of the company. Bates led Cisco's Service Provider business and helped grow its Enterprise and Commercial division. Bates was also CEO of Skype, and, through the Microsoft acquisition, became president responsible for unified communications before serving as executive vice president of business development and developers. Bates is also on the board of directors at both VMware and eBay.