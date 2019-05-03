ActiveCampaign, a sales and marketing automation provider, has announced a CX Automation product. ActiveCampaign's offerings are designed to leverage information businesses know about customers along with behaviors, insights and signals of intent. It combines ActiveCampaign's personalization capabilities, content and routing at the individual customer level and data science powered capabilities.

PushSend Rolls Out Email Marketing Solution

PushSend has launched a SaaS solution that is designed to help marketers manage email campaigns, landing pages and events. Features include emails sequencing, automation, multivariate testing and events.

SMG Adds Data Visualizations, Reporting

Service Management Group, a customer experience management, employee experience and brand research partner, has advanced its text analytics technology with new data visualizations and reporting capabilities. Service Management Group's text analytics engine processes data across channels, from social media to solicited customer feedback, and provides a customer view through the smg360 reporting platform.

Accenture Acquires Zielpuls

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire Zielpuls, a technology consultancy headquartered in Germany. Officials said the acquisition will help the capabilities of Accenture Industry X.0 in the design of smart products and services for automotive companies.

Zielpuls provides architecture, development engineering and management services for digital products and services, such as an automated car parking system and development of the architecture for driver assistance systems. Zielpuls will bring a team of 190 professionals with a background in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to Accenture. Zielpuls is headquartered in Munich and has offices in Wolfsburg and Hanover, Germany, Shanghai and Beijing, China. Zielpuls will become part of Accenture Industry X.0, which helps clients with digital technologies to help core operations, worker and customer experiences and business models.

Zielpuls co-CEOs Markus Frey and Dr. Marc Poppner will join Accenture as managing directors. They will continue to lead the Zielpuls team along with their existing management team and support the firm’s transition to Accenture Industry X.0. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Mapp Acquires Webtrekk

Mapp, a provider of cloud-based digital marketing solutions, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Webtrekk, a German marketing analytics and customer intelligence software. Webtrekk brings analytics, customer intelligence, dashboards, machine learning and AI capabilities Mapp’s digital marketing platform, Mapp Cloud. Mapp’s customer acquisition and engagement capabilities combines with Webtrekk’s customer intelligence. Company officials say it will enable marketers to pool customer data centrally, analyze customer behavior with machine learning and provide content across all channels. Mapp will maintain the company’s Berlin headquarters. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2019.

Validity Acquires Return Path

Validity, a customer data provider, has announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Return Path, an email deliverability vendor. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks. Return Path offers a suite of cloud-based products for email campaign optimization and message deliverability. The Return Path platform brings together sources of data from the email ecosystem.

NICE inContact Releases CX Data for Contact Centers

NICE inContact, a NICE business, has announced the findings of its second annual research study that gauges the changing attitudes of business contact center leaders and consumers in customer experience. The 2019 NICE inContact Customer Experience (CX) Transformation Benchmark found that 63 percent of contact center leaders agree that chatbots and virtual assistants make it easier for consumers to get their issues resolved; 68 percent said consumers want to interact with virtual assistants. It also found only 24% of businesses globally give themselves an excellent rating on allowing consumers to switch seamlessly between methods of communication.