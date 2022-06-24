Adobe Sees Growth in Digital Experience Segment, Pathlight Adds Quality Assurance, More CX News

Share Save

Adobe achieves record revenue, Ingka Group debuts Ikea Kreativ for customer design planning, ActionIQ introduces CX Hub and more news.

Adobe, a digital experience software provider, reported 17% year-over-year growth for its digital experience segment in its second quarter fiscal year 2022 ended June 3.

Revenue was $1.1 billion for its digital experience software products. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $961 million, representing 18% year-over-year growth

“Adobe achieved record Q2 revenue with strong demand across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud,” Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO, Adobe, said in a statement. “We are winning in our established businesses and seeing significant momentum in new categories from content authoring for a broad base of creators to PDF functionality on the web to the leading real-time customer data platform for global enterprises.”

Other news from the second-quarter reporting included:

Adobe achieved record revenue of $4.39 billion, which represents 14% year-over-year growth

Digital Media segment revenue was $3.2 billion, which represents 15% year-over-year growth

Creative revenue grew to $2.61 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth

Document Cloud revenue was $595 million, representing 27% year-over-year growth

In other digital marketing and customer experience software news...

Pathlight Adds Quality Assurance, Workforce Management

Pathlight, which provides performance intelligence, unveiled at CCW Las Vegas new additions to its platform, including AI-enabled Quality Assurance (QA) and Workforce Management (WFM). The QA platform leverages AI to automate quality assurance processes across email, chat and phone conversations. And the new Workforce Management capability will simplify scheduling and attendance, according to company officials.

“Customer expectations are higher than ever. Delivering a superior customer experience is crucial for driving loyalty and lifetime value," Trey Doig, co-founder and CTO at Pathlight, said in a statement.

"But data silos and disconnected support platforms and processes have left businesses struggling and searching for smarter solutions to keep up with customer and business demands," he continued. "Today we’re making it easier for CX teams to meet customer expectations while achieving greater efficiencies and business outcomes. By combining Performance Intelligence with QA and WFM capabilities, we’re streamlining customer support workflows to reduce effort, and boost performance and productivity."

Highlights of the product update include:

Automatic assignments

Sentiment analysis

Phrase tracking

Annotations

Root-cause analysis

Grade sharing & appeals

Grade the grader

IKEA Launches AI-powered, Digital Experience

Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, has launched an AI-driven digital design experience called IKEA Kreativ. Users can design and visualize their own living spaces through digital avenues. IKEA Kreativ leverages spatial computing, machine learning and 3D mixed reality technologies.

Ingka Group acquired Silicon Valley AI specialists, Geomagical Labs, in April 2020, which aids this new product, allowing users to:

Explore IKEA products in inspirational 3D showrooms

Design their own spaces through the IKEA Kreativ Scene Scanner

Add products to their cart, save their design ideas to their IKEA account for later and share design ideas

“Ingka Group is passionate about helping people create a better life at home, and we continuously look to add value to our customers’ experience, both on and offline," Parag Parekh, co-acting chief digital officer at Ingka Group, said in a press release. "Through the innovative, intuitive technology of Geomagical Labs and simple digital experience, we believe IKEA Kreativ will break down barriers to shopping for home furnishing, empowering people to go from inspiration to reality and design their perfect home.”

Speedeon Launches AudienceMaker

Speedeon, a marketing and data agency, has announced the launch of its AudienceMaker platform at the CommerceNext conference in New York City. The growth platform provides actionable data on customers and prospects.

With AudienceMaker, brands can:

Leverage offline and online data for omnichannel data-driven marketing campaigns

Create custom segments and build trigger-automated campaigns

Analyze the customer journey using rule-based logic

Improve data hygiene

Optimize intelligent insights and leverage data

“Speedeon is about being three years ahead of the competition when it comes to helping our partners get a better ROI from their marketing," Gerard Daher, chief executive officer at Speedeon, said in a statement.

ActionIQ Debuts CX Hub Product Line, Announces Rebrand

ActionIQ, which provides customer experience (CX) solutions, has announced the launch of its new CX Hub, a collection of modular solutions that give teams access to customer data to create audiences and orchestrate customer experiences. The launch of AIQ CX Hub coincides with company branding.

"AIQ's focus has always been on helping our enterprise customers succeed by using their data to deliver extraordinary customer experiences," Tasso Argyros, co-founder and CEO at ActionIQ, said in a statement. "...Our new approach to our product and brand is a reflection of that focus — and of our commitment to the needs of modern enterprises."

The AIQ CX Hub comprises four modular solutions — Customer Data Platform (CDP), Audience Center, Journey Management and Real-Time CX.

Qualtrics and ServiceNow Partner for EX, CX

Qualtrics and ServiceNow announced a new app to help improve employee and customer service experiences. The new Qualtrics Embedded Insights gives IT and customer service agents a unified view of employee and customer experience and operational data, according to company officials.

It offers pre-built configurations that allow organizations to see their experience data within the ServiceNow Workspace. Qualtrics Embedded Insights also helps IT and customer service teams identify opportunities to automate tasks. Agents can then provide personalized service within ServiceNow. Qualtrics and ServiceNow originally partnered in April 2021.

“Technology has become central to employee and customer experiences. A single poor experience can have lasting impact as people decide where to work and which brands to do business with,” Jay Choi, Qualtrics executive vice president and chief product officer for EmployeeXM, said in a press release. “Our integration with ServiceNow makes it even easier for organizations to provide excellent experiences from the start, helping employees be more productive at work and customers feel more heard when issues arise.”

Reltio Releases Continuous Data Quality Management

Reltio, a cloud-native, SaaS master data management company, has announced multiple new capabilities within Reltio’s Connected Data platform. Reltio now offers real-time data quality capabilities, and newly released features include a new interactive dashboard for real-time insights, including data characteristics, patterns and trends for entities and relationships.

“Our research shows that nearly two-thirds of organizations struggle with data quality, often preventing them from operating at the speed of their business,” David Menninger, SVP and research director, Ventana Research, said in a press release. “With its latest updates, Reltio is introducing advanced data quality management capabilities that provide real-time visibility and automated monitoring that will help organizations address these issues.”

NICE Releases RPA V7

NICE, which provides customer experience solutions, announced the launch of NICE Robotic Process Automation (RPA) version 7.7. It includes embedded on-screen web callouts, an AI-powered business insights dashboard and a connectivity watchdog that identifies disruptions.

NICE also enhanced NEVA Assist, a desktop interface that provides employees with real-time next-best-action guidance.

“As organizations continue to feel the pressure to ramp up their service delivery to address more complex, unpredictable and emotionally driven customer demands, the release of RPA 7.7 could not have come at a more opportune time," Barry Cooper, president of NICE Enterprise Group, said in a press release.

"Smart AI, which underpins our most powerful NEVA features, needs to be leveraged to successfully handle customer scenarios in real time by empowering service agents to become more in tune with each customer's unique needs. It is also the key to the continuous improvement and growth of process automations with NICE RPA, which in turn supports business continuity and enhances both employee and customer experiences.”