Adobe has announced enhancements to its Experience Cloud, which includes its customer experience, advertising and analytics software. The updates in software come in Adobe's Data Science Workspace, its product recommendations offerings, retail sales forecasting and its people-based destinations solution.

The Data Science Workspace offers AI-powered real-time intelligence where users can leverage Adobe Sensei, its AI and machine learning technology, for delivering personalized experiences. With updates to product recommendations, brands can use machine learning to analyze a customer’s historical interactions with products across multiple customer interaction points. With retail sales forecasting, brands can predict sales trends within Adobe Experience Platform and run forecasts on data.

People-based destinations is a solution within Adobe Audience Manager, a data management platform (DMP). It will help brands bring together fragmented data and create a unified view of each of their customers, according to Adobe officials. The goal is to make audience targeting, personalization and suppression based on hashed identifiers achievable in the social media space.

Adobe also kicked off its MagentoLive Europe 2019 conference by unveiling new capabilities to its commerce platform as it announced the general availability of Magento Commerce 2.3.3 and Magento Open Source 2.3.3.

Adobe announced that Amazon Sales Channel in Magento is now available for the Amazon UK Marketplace, with support for additional European territories arriving next year. It also announced that its Product Recommendations feature powered by Adobe Sensei will be directly integrated into Magento Commerce. Adobe's also making Magento Commerce available on both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

In other customer experience software news ...

MaritzCX Announces AI Suite of Products

MaritzCX, an experience management provider, has released a suite of products that leverages artificial intelligence that is integrated within its software platform. The solutions powering the AI capabilities within the MaritzCX platform include:

iSAT™ (Implied Satisfaction) Predictive Modeling, which leverages AI and machine learning to calculate a satisfaction score for those who don't respond to surveys.

Advanced Churn Modeling, which helps identify at-risk customers automatically.

Text Analytics AI, which includes topic modeling and intent analysis which collects thousands of unstructured, open-ended customer comments from video, mobile and other collection sources.

Spotlight Data Mining, which provides a data-mining algorithm and patented software to analyze patterns in datasets.

SmartProbe, which automatically probes customers on various aspects of their response during a digital survey experience.

Teradata Announces Vantage Customer Experience

Teradata, a cloud analytics provider, has debuted the availability of Vantage Customer Experience (CX), a Customer Data Platform (CDP), and Vantage Analyst. The latter solution is a set of capabilities for Vantage (business intelligence software) customers designed to help business analysts to perform machine learning and advanced analytics.

Vantage CX is a CDP that provides a unified view of the customer, advanced analytics for customer insights and orchestrated messages across marketing technology (martech) tools and customer engagement systems. It enables IT and marketing to collaborate and is built for citizen data integrators, according to Teradata officials, who added the CDP is rooted in enterprise governance, scale, reliability and security provisioned by IT data integrators with Vantage.

Mastercard Acquires SessionM

Mastercard has entered into an agreement to acquire SessionM, a customer engagement and loyalty platform. Mastercard’s goal is to help brands deliver personalized, real-time offers and comprehensive campaign measurement based on data-driven insights. Company officials said SessionM's technology helps brands create and manage consumer engagement and loyalty programs, offering data management, campaign execution and program measurement.

Mastercard has also in the past acquired Applied Predictive Technologies, a test and learn analytics tool, expanded its consulting program and enhanced its marketing services, executing omnichannel campaigns for customers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and the transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter.

Accenture Acquires Happen

Accenture has acquired Happen, a privately owned innovation firm that uses proprietary methods, frameworks and digital tools to help brands drive growth. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Happen has focused in the consumer goods, food and beverage, retail and life science spaces. The firm’s skills include consumer insights and product and service innovation. Happen has developed many technology frameworks to help organizations grow, according to Accenture officials.