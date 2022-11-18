Contentstack Raises $80M, Optimizely Launches DXP on Microsoft Azure, More News

Contentstack gains $80M for headless CMS, Optimizely debuts DXP on marketplace, ZeroBounce announces appointments, more CX news.

Contentstack, a content experience platform (CXP) provider, has announced it raised $80 million in series C funding led by Georgian and Insight Partners. Company officials said the infusion will fund continued efforts to achieve growth for its headless content management system.

“We started Contentstack years ago because other solutions in the market did not meet the growing demand for cloud, omnichannel and ease of working with other technologies," Neha Sampat, Contentstack’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. "Embracing composable means embracing change, empowering teams, getting more bang for your buck and continuing to win in a tough economic environment."

Georgian’s lead investor, Emily Walsh, will join the Contentstack board along with Contentstack CFO David Overmyer.

“We look for high-growth companies with great leadership and a strong work culture. We also love to help disruptors do what they do best,” Walsh said in a statement. “For all these reasons, we chose to double down on our investment. Contentstack’s ability to ensure customers are successful while also innovating at record speeds positions them as the leader in the CMS market. We are proud to co-lead this round and provide the company with the support required for true category leadership.”

Optimizely Introduces DXP on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has announced its DXP is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services certified for use on Azure.

According to company officials, Optimizely DXP provides personalization features powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

“We’re pleased to welcome Optimizely to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe,” Jake Zborowski, general manager of the Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said in a statement. “Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Loops.ai Launches With $14M Seed

Loops.ai, an AI tech company and growth platform, has announced its public launch with $14 million in seed funding led by Scale Venture Partners. Company officials said the funds will be used to continue refining its proprietary insights engine and scaling its team.

“Most of the AI models in the industry are based on correlation, not causation. As companies try to make data-driven decisions, they’re actually relying on potential misleading insights,” Tom Laufer, co-founder and CEO of Loopsi.ai, said in a statement. “By contrast, our models are based on causal inference methodology, enabling product teams to understand what leads to a certain increase or drop in a company’s KPIs. It’s a totally different approach that doesn’t waste resources on strategies and tactics that don’t work.”

MadKudu Secures $18M to Triple Team

MadKudu, a predictive analytics platform provider, has announced $18 million in Series A funding led by Felicis.

"We've been incredibly impressed by the stories from MadKudu's customers and how much this solution has changed the life of go-to-market professionals," Niki Pezeshki, general partner at Felicis, said in a statement. "MadKudu has a radically novel approach to helping B2B companies grow faster and more efficiently. And their numbers show that it works. They're in a unique position to become a category leader in the PLG and RevTech space."

Company officials said the latest round of funding will go towards tripling the size of their team in 2023 and achieving continued growth of its platform ecosystem.

"We see a future where thousands of growth and marketing teams find it easy to be successful running a product-led-growth model alongside their traditional funnels," Sam Levan, co-founder of MadKudu, said in a statement. "For this to happen, we need to rethink the stack and reinvent how we use data in sales and marketing."

Heap Debuts Journeys Visual Map

Heap, a digital analytics provider, has announced the release of Journeys.

Company officials said the tool visually maps the paths users take through a digital product and features into an integrated workflow including data science and integrated session replay.

"Today’s companies need to understand what users do in their digital experiences. Journeys is the best product on the market for delivering this insight,” Ken Fine, CEO of Heap, said in a statement. "It's the only tool that combines visual mapping with data science and session replay. With Journeys, teams can locate points of friction and take quick action to resolve them. Our new privacy features will additionally help teams maintain high standards for security.”

Rocket Software’s Unveils Latest Mobius Release

Rocket Software, an enterprise software company, has announced the release of the latest version of its flagship content management solution, Rocket Mobius v12.

Company officials said in a statement that the latest version of Mobius delivers insights, content automation and deployment options.

“Our research and direct customer feedback alike has demonstrated the need for integrating automation, artificial intelligence and workflow capabilities to support content-driven processes,” Christopher Wey, president of the data modernization business unit at Rocket Software, said in a statement. “With our latest version of Mobius, we are delivering solutions to customers’ most pressing content and data challenges and continuing our commitment to enterprise-class governance and audit support across our solutions.”

Lipman Hearne and Yes& Join Forces

Yes&, a marketing agency, has announced a merger with Lipman Hearne, a Chicago-based marketing firm known for their workin higher education and philanthropy marketing.

Company officials said the merger with Yes& enables Lipman Hearne to provide marketing communications solutions to clients across the nonprofit landscape. The announcement was made during the 2022 American Marketing Association (AMA) Higher Education Conference.

“I am delighted to be partners with the Lipman Hearne team,” Robert W. Sprague, president and CEO of Yes& said in a statement. “Yes& and Lipman Hearne share similar cultures and values and a commitment to continual innovation and improvement. This new partnership enables Lipman Hearne’s clients to take advantage of Yes&’s full end-to-end marketing services, complementing Lipman Hearne’s strengths in strategy, research and creative design, with a focus on the evolving higher education marketplace.”

The newly merged unit will be known as Yes& Lipman Hearne — and will include staff members from both organizations. Alexia Koelling, executive vice president of consulting and account management at Lipman Hearne,and Kirsten Federke, senior vice president of enrollment marketing will lead the new unit.

ZeroBounce Announces Additions to Executive Staff

ZeroBounce, an email validation and deliverability company, announced several appointments including Anne Ghaltchi as chief marketing officer, Paul Pintiliescu as chief technology officer, Vlad Cristescu as head of cybersecurity and Dumitru Martea as head of compliance.

Company officials said in a statement that they’ve added 25 new team members in 2022.

“We’re pleased to welcome everyone to the team, and it’s thrilling to see the value they bring to our organization,” ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase said in a statement. “Our entire team, with its tremendous skill, talent and experience is what differentiates ZeroBounce in the email deliverability space.”