G2, a software marketplace company, has released its G2 Best Software Awards, ranking the best software companies and products based on reviews from software users.
The list includes the top 100 Best Software Products and top 100 Global Software Sellers, as well as further segmented lists based on company size, audience, and software category. Gong, Chorus.ai and Amplitude Analytics topped the Best Software Products list.
Over 600 different companies are represented across the 26 lists. This year marks the addition of several new break-out rankings — fueled by interest and demand that reflect the shifting needs of businesses, including Collaboration & Productivity Products and Content Management Products.
G2's top five software companies in these two new categories and others were:
Collaboration & Productivity
- Zendesk Support Suite
- Miro
- Lucidspark
- MURAL
- Nextiva
Project Management
- Monday.com
- Asana
- Smartsheet
- Oracle Primavera
- Mavenlink
Content Management
- Storyblok
- GraphCMS
- Bloomreach
- Monday.com
- Sanity
Marketing and Digital Advertising
- Semrush
- HubSpot Marketing Hub
- ZoomInfo
- 6sense ABM/ABX platform
- ActiveCampaign
Best Software Products
Based on G2's 2022 lists, placed within the top 10 for Best Software Products overall were:
- Gong
- Chorus.ai
- Amplitude Analytics
- Salesloft
- Sendoso
- ADP Workforce Now
- Mixpanel
- NICE CXone
- symplr Clinical Communications
- Zendesk Support Suite
The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories for which they are a part. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.