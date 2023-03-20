Successful use of chatbots, modern data platforms, AI-related ethics. The digital age, especially AI, continues to grow. And we're right on top of the developments and the implications for marketing and customer experience professionals. Last week was no different.
The Continued Rise of AI
Let's take a glance through the highlights of the past week:
- Microsoft Cuts AI Ethics and Society Team as Part of Layoffs Rich Hein | March 14. Microsoft has laid off its ethics and society team, which was dedicated to ensuring ethical, responsible and sustainable AI innovation. Microsoft still has an Office of Responsible AI. This recent elimination has resulted in concerns about the company’s commitment to responsible AI practices.
- Modern Data Stacks Are Key to Digital Transformation Myles Suer | March 16. Modern data platforms are described as a way to fix integration and clean data. These are necessary strategies for success in the modern digital world.
- 5 Ways to Ensure Successful Customer Experience Outcomes Raleigh Butler | March 16. This article summarizes the top five CX tips discussed in the recent CX Decoded podcasts.
- Self-Service Done Right = Winning Chatbot Experience Cary Cusumano | March 17. Here is a summary of three problems that result in customer frustration. This is followed by three solutions: Undertake a thorough analysis of unstructured voice of the customer (VoC) — particularly unsolicited, unstructured VoC. Empower customers to speak in their own words. Move over to a human agent at the first sign of customer confusion.
- Let's Make 'Deflection' a Dirty Word in World of Customer Experience Patrick Bosek | March 17. Deflection puts your company in the position of defending itself from the customer. This dynamic results in negative interactions for both employees and customers.
In this master class session, Catherine Brinkman, VP of client experience, and Merle Heckman, global trainer, each at Dale Carnegie, will explore how artificial intelligence can optimize human expertise in customer service. They will discuss how AI can be leveraged to automate routine tasks, allowing human representatives to focus on tasks that require critical thinking and emotional intelligence.
The session will focus on effectively training employees to work alongside AI tools to improve customer satisfaction scores. The speakers will provide practical advice on how to quickly react to the information handed off by the AI software and ensure that the customer receives a seamless experience. Attendees will leave with a comprehensive understanding of how to optimize human expertise in customer service with the help of AI tools.
