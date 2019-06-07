Medallia, which provides experience management software, announced multiple product updates to its Medallia Experience Cloud platform. This includes new offerings within Medallia's Experience Data Platform and Medallia Athena. Medallia also launched Medallia Xchange, an online experience management marketplace powered pre-built apps, components and integrations. Medallia made the announcements this week at the company's Experience 2019 conference in San Diego.

In other customer experience software news ...

Calabrio Acquires Teleopti

Calabrio has acquired Teleopti, a workforce management software provider. This combines Teleopti’s workforce management (WFM) software and Calabrio’s customer experience solutions and creates a SaaS customer experience intelligence platform.

Calabrio’s customer experience intelligence suite embeds analytics and visual discovery in other tools in the CX stack.

RedPoint Announces Digital Acquisition Platform for Ad Experiences

RedPoint Global, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has debuted RedPoint Digital Acquisition Platform for targeted ad experiences. Company officials claim the solution will simplify the process of data activation and personalization. Users can access and control data to determine the next-best offer to serve in ad networks.

Pipedrive Offers Lead Management Tool

Pipedrive has announced LeadBooster, a conversational bot that engages web visitors, qualifies prospects to identify leads and helps book meetings for salespeople. LeadBooster is an add-on to Pipedrive, a CRM platform. LeadBooster is now available to all existing and new Pipedrive customers at no charge in a public beta.

Liferay Debuts New Version of DXP, Commerce

Liferay, which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile and connected devices, has released Liferay DXP 7.2 and Liferay Commerce 2.0. The updates feature content management and personalization tools and a decoupled CMS architecture.

LogMeIn Releases New Bold360 Products

LogMeIn at its CXNext conference in Boston this week announced new Bold360 suite of products. Bold360 is an AI-powered customer engagement platform. The new products include Bold360 Service, Bold360 Advise and Bold360 Acquire. Company officials promise the new Bold360 suite offers more streamlined integration between sales, customer service and agent assistance.

SALESmanago Introduces New Analytical Features

SALESmanago has introduced new analytical features. SALESmanago offers "complex analytics" of what happens before the purchase, according to company officials. They call it "cross channel revenue attribution analytics." The goal is to help users understand what affects the purchase process.

IBM Announces Watson Ads Builder

IBM has announced the launch of Watson Ads Builder, a self-service advertising solution that uses AI to help creative agencies and developers build one-on-one conversations between brands and consumers across digital properties. Watson Ads Builder is designed to ingest and a brand's information and create dialogue that is unique to each consumer.

Reflektion Extends Customer Engagement Platform

Reflektion, an AI-powered personalization platform for the retail industry, unveiled extensions to its Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform. The Reflektion Customer Engagement Platform harnesses patented AI and Natural Language Processing for shopping experiences across online touchpoints.

Pernix Digital Marketing Attribution Hits Market

Pernix, a digital marketing attribution application solution, launched this week. It combines attribution and analytical data with program tracking to "make authentic, trackable program performance a reality," company officials said in a press release. Pernix offers trackable performance, partner performance grading and customer data protection by removing third-party tags from advertisers’ websites.

Episerver Hires CMO

Episerver, a digital experience software provider, has promoted its own SVP of Worldwide Marketing Jessica Fardin to chief marketing officer. Fardin was recently recognized in the 2019 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme. Fardin has been with Episerver for a little more than four years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was with Epicor Software before that for about seven years.