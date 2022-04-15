OSF Digital, a digital transformation services provider, has announced a $100 million Series C investment led by Sunstone Partners. Delta-v Capital and Salesforce Ventures also participated. OSF Digital offers commerce and digital services in addition to work with Salesforce.

According to OSF Digital, the company has raised this funding following record-setting revenues in 2021 and an increase in staff from a little over 1,000 to over 1,800. OSF Digital has made 10 acquisitions in the last three years.

OSF Digital Wants to Expand Service Capabilities

OSF Digital will continue to push forward service capability expansion, sales and marketing, industry-focused solutions and mergers and acquisitions. It will expand its product development division and increase its digital transformation solutions.

Gerard Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, told CMSWire the investment from Sunstone Partners will assist in strengthening the company's position in the global digital commerce sector. People are the cornerstone to a company's success, according to Sunstone, and the company's values are linked with those of OSF because of the commitment to employee growth and development, he added.

OSF Digital implements omnichannel, multi-cloud solutions and commerce optimization. Its B2B and B2C clients span industries like retail, manufacturing, consumer goods, communications, media, high tech, healthcare, automotive and more, according to Szatvanyi.

Targeting Salesforce and Commerce

OSF Digital is expanding its product and service offerings with two primary denominators, Salesforce and commerce, Szatvanyi said. The focus of the expansion will be:

A new line of products to support omnichannel capabilities for retailers, including a store associate app that can be used for product returns, ship-from-store scenarios, upsell and other scenarios.

Industry-specific solutions for direct-to-consumer scenarios where OSF Digital packages business processes used in retail and adapts to industries like the Quick Serve Restaurant and Automotive Accelerators.

New consultancy services on the latest Salesforce products.

“We’ll continue to see consumer and B2B buyer expectations evolve," Szatvanyi. "The only constant now is change. We expect to see more and more industries deliver a seamless personalized 360 customer experience, whether in-person or online. This will lead to better shopping experiences, increased brand loyalty and ultimately will help future-proof their businesses."