Salesforce has announced new innovations across Digital 360, the platform which delivers technology, services and learning to create connected, personalized experiences across marketing, commerce and more. This enables companies to go digital and deliver marketing, commerce and digital experiences. Salesforce debuted these new technologies and more at the Connections opening keynote on June 2nd.

New technologies from Salesforce combine data and digital to bring together marketing, commerce, sales and service in a way that centers digital strategy.

“Being digital first and customer-centric has never been more important,” said David Schmaier, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce in a press statement. “With Digital 360, companies have the full power of Salesforce to go digital faster, build a single view of their customers, and drive growth.”

With the next generation of Marketing Cloud, marketers can get to know their customers through the following tools and features:

Salesforce CDP is an enterprise customer data platform that integrates two technologies to help companies quickly deliver experiences: Interaction Studio, which analyzes cross-channel brand interactions to determine whether to send a message, product offer or content recommendation. Loyalty Management which gives companies real-time audience segments of their best customers.

is an enterprise customer data platform that integrates two technologies to help companies quickly deliver experiences: Google and Salesforce: through a strategic partnership between Google and Salesforce, marketers can better understand their customers by using first-party data across marketing and advertising.

through a strategic partnership between Google and Salesforce, marketers can better understand their customers by using first-party data across marketing and advertising. Datorama Reports for Marketing Cloud: Powered by Salesforce Datorama, Marketing Cloud’s analytics offering, marketers now have direct access to new email, mobile and journey reports all within the Marketing Cloud interface.

Powered by Salesforce Datorama, Marketing Cloud’s analytics offering, marketers now have direct access to new email, mobile and journey reports all within the Marketing Cloud interface. Marketer Career Path on Trailhead: Trailhead — Salesforce’s free online learning platform — now has a single destination with resources for anyone looking to start or build their marketing career.

Trailhead — Salesforce’s free online learning platform — now has a single destination with resources for anyone looking to start or build their marketing career. Snapchat Audience Match: Marketers can now use first-party data stored in Salesforce to create targeted, personalized advertising audiences for Snapchat.

Marketers can now use first-party data stored in Salesforce to create targeted, personalized advertising audiences for Snapchat. WhatsApp Integration: Companies can use Marketing Cloud’s WhatsApp Business Solution to communicate with customers on WhatsApp directly.

“We’re excited to partner with Salesforce to make it easier for marketers to activate and measure first-party data in a privacy-safe way,” said Tript Singh Lamba, Director of Product Management at Google in a press statement.

Commerce Cloud utilizes new technologies that will help companies identify business trends, personalize customer experiences, and connect the end-to-end commerce journey with the following tools and features:

Salesforce CDP for Commerce: With Commerce Cloud data integrated into Salesforce CDP out-of-the-box, companies get a complete view of first-party customer data across every touchpoint.

With Commerce Cloud data integrated into Salesforce CDP out-of-the-box, companies get a complete view of first-party customer data across every touchpoint. B2B2C Commerce: With the new B2B2C Commerce app, B2B companies can quickly launch a connected, direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce storefront.

With the new B2B2C Commerce app, B2B companies can quickly launch a connected, direct-to-consumer (D2C) ecommerce storefront. Salesforce Order Management: With the addition of Order Management for B2B, business buyers will have more transparency and control over their orders with self-service fulfillment tracking, cancellations, order modifications and more.

With the addition of Order Management for B2B, business buyers will have more transparency and control over their orders with self-service fulfillment tracking, cancellations, order modifications and more. Headless PWA Kit and Managed Runtime: With the new Progressive Web Application (PWA) Kit and Managed Runtime, developer teams can decouple front-end and back-end technologies to create customized consumer-facing experiences.

“Data is so critical in everything that we do — from driving efficiencies in the way we take care of our clients, to being more targeted and strategic about our marketing, to thinking about how we create a better experience for our team members,” said Jay Farner, CEO of Quicken Loans/Rocket Mortgage in a press statement. “If you leverage data properly, you can make everyone’s life better and that’s really our mission.”

Salesforce CDP for Loyalty Management, Datorama Reports for Marketing Cloud, WhatsApp Integration, Distributed Order Management and Omnichannel Inventory are all available now. B2B2C Commerce, Salesforce CDP for Interaction Studio and Snapchat Audience Match are expected to be available later in the month, while Salesforce customers can look out for the Headless PWA Kit and Managed Runtime and Order Management for B2B and Salesforce CDP for Commerce Cloud are coming in August 2021 and October 2021, respectively.

