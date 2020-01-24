Private equity gobbled up another marketing technology company. Platinum Equity has announced the acquisition of Centerfield, a marketing technology and customer acquisition company. The firm also announced that Centerfield acquired Digital Ventures, a website builder for organizations in home security, residential services, senior services and other verticals. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

Centerfield produces a platform called Dugout, designed to automate customer acquisition for shopping experiences. The company was founded nine years ago and includes more than 1,000 employees across seven offices. Platinum Equity has more than $19 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 40 operating companies.

Vista Equity Partners last September made a billion-dollar acquisition of a martech software provider, acquiring Boston-based Acquia for $1 billion. Vista acquired Marketo in 2016 for $1.79 billion then sold Marketo to Adobe for $4.75 billion two years later.

In other customer experience software news ...

Microsoft, Genesys Deepen Cloud, CX Partnership

Microsoft and Genesys have expanded their partnership, adding a cloud service for contact centers. The customer experience solution, Genesys Engage, will run on Microsoft Azure and will be available in late 2020. This is a joint co-selling and go-to-market strategy effort by the two companies. It is designed to help users with simplified management and maintenance requirements, centralized IT expertise reduced costs and more.

The companies are also developing new integrations for Genesys and Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure Cognitive Services, and officials promised more information about these upcoming integrations later this year.

Headquartered in Daly City, Calif., Genesys has more than 5,000 employees in nearly 60 offices worldwide. "It’s a great partnership because we’ve got a common view of the customer and a very aligned vision on cloud," Barry O’Sullivan, executive vice president and general manager of Multicloud Solutions for Genesys, said in a blog post on the news. "It’s all about delivering agility and innovation quickly and reliably to our joint customers. So, it really helps when we’re both all in on the cloud, all in on customer experience."

eZ Systems Adds Ecommerce Software

EZ Systems, a digital experience company, has acquired ecommerce software from silver.solutions, an ecommerce solution provider specializing in B2B. Silver.solutions had developed its commerce technology on top of eZ Platform and Symfony. Company officials in a press release said that made the acquisition a "natural choice." Silver.solutions in the past developed an ecommerce solution for eZ Platform, and has also partnered with eZ Systems to engineer and offer its ecommerce capability as part of the eZ solution under the eZ Commerce name.

Accenture Forms Alliance With Ideoclick

Accenture has expanded its ecommerce and marketplace services by investing in Ideoclick, a provider of an ecommerce optimization platform. Accenture made the minority investment under Accenture Ventures. The companies will be able to extend their services to clients through the partnership. Company officials said Ideoclick’s ecommerce optimization platform combines integrated expertise and technology. That, they said, will complement Accenture Interactive’s existing digital omnichannel ecommerce and marketing solutions and services.

Appsflyer Raises $210m Series D

AppsFlyer, which provides marketing analytics and attribution, has earned a $210 million Series D funding round led by General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm based in New York. The move comes with some executive personnel movements. Alex Crisses, managing director at General Atlantic, and Anton Levy, co-president and Global Head of Technology, have joined AppsFlyer’s Board of Directors.

AppsFlyer three years ago earned a Series C funding round. This week's investment by General Atlantic and others brings the company’s total funding to $294 million. AppsFlyer now has 850 employees throughout 18 global offices. Existing investors Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs Growth, DTCP (Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners), Pitango Venture Capital and Magma Venture Partners participated in the round as well.

ActiveCampaign Shares Commitment to Customer Experience

ActiveCampaign, which provides a marketing automation and CRM solution among other customer experience software, has announced the ActiveCampaign Customer Success Commitment. Company officials said the commitment honors "the company's dedication to value, service and trust."

The ActiveCampaign Customer Success Commitment is composed of 14 promises across three pillars. The three pillars include value, service and trust.

LogMeIn Launches GoTo Marketplace

LogMeIn, which provides customer experience software, has launched GoTo Marketplace, which grants access applications and productivity tools that integrate with LogMeIn’s GoTo suite of Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC) products. LogMeIn also announced integrations for the GoTo portfolio, including Salesforce Lightning, Theta Lake, Clio, Zoho and Prezi. Company officials said the GoTo Marketplace allows users to build a personalized workflow to fit their professional ecosystem.