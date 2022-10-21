Qualtrics Launches CrossXM, Former Best Buy CEO Joins Spacee Advisory Board, More News

Share Save

Qualtrics debuts CrossXM, former Best Buy CEO joins Spacee advisory board, CSG Xponent Ignite launches, more CX news.

Qualtrics, a customer and employee experience management company, has announced a new product line, CrossXM.

Company officials said Qualtrics CrossXM will provide automated insights for leaders into how their employee, customer and brand experiences impact one another and assist organizations in understanding how employee experience metrics, such as manager support, career development and recognition impact on customer outcomes.

“Leaders instinctively know that engaged employees deliver great products and great customer service, positively impacting their brand’s reputation as well as boosting customer engagement and spend,” Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of products and engineering, said in a statement. “CrossXM gives organizations the ability to predict how employee experience investments will pay off in brand value and customer outcomes, a powerful innovation that will change the way companies prioritize investments in their most important asset — their employees.”

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

Venture Funds Launch Multicultural Leadership Coalition

Gold House, an Asian and Pacific Islander venture fund and organization, is partnering with multicultural funds including BBG Ventures, Gaingels, Golden Seeds, Harlem Capital, Halogen Ventures, Kapor Capital, MaC Venture Capital, Multitudes, the NAACP, SoGal Ventures and VamosVentures to launch the Multicultural Leadership Coalition (MLC).

Company officials said the MLC will serve to accelerate placement of leaders from underrepresented communities as board directors and advisors of privately held and newly listed companies.

"Sustained, society-wide economic growth can only come with investment in, employment for, and the elevation of all multicultural communities,” Bing Chen, Gold House president, said in a statement. “Accelerating these systemic improvements requires change in the boardrooms that decide the trajectory of companies.”

Symbl.ai Unveils New Features

Symbl.ai, which provides AI-driven conversation insights, has announced two new features designed to make technology more accessible for developers with little to no expertise in conversation AI or machine learning.

Company officials said the new verticalized “managed libraries” feature eliminates the “cold start” problem and allows businesses to start using functionality out of the box with an updated library of trackers. In addition, a new personalized “recommendations” feature has also been introduced. It uses Symbl.ai technology to identify new tracker opportunities as they emerge and notify users.

“When we first launched trackers, customers were excited to use the functionality because it provided them with the flexibility to track insights appropriate for their specific use cases,” Surbhi Rathore CEO of Symbl.ai, said in a statement. “However, we quickly realized that some customers were struggling to get started with tracker functionality, primarily because they had to develop their own library of trackers to get the most out of the feature. We listened to their feedback and are now launching the managed trackers library and recommendations features to give customers a running start and allow them to generate actionable insights from the outset.”

To use the trackers and recommendations, users just login to the Symbl.ai platform and select the trackers most appropriate to their industry or use-case.

Flybuy and Paytronix Systems Partner to Offer Location Based Experience

Flybuy, a location technology platform by Radius Networks, announced that it has launched an integrated offering with Paytronix Systems, Inc., a digital guest experience platform. The combined offering provides restaurants and convenience stores with end-to-end off-premises ordering and location-based pickup for restaurant and convenience store brands.

“Flybuy is proud to partner with Paytronix to provide a frictionless location-based customer and delivery driver pickup solution to our shared restaurant and convenience store brands for in-store, curbside, drive-thru, or even pickup at the pump,” Dan Estrada, chief strategy officer at Flybuy, said in a statement.

Brad Anderson, Former CEO of Best Buy, Joins Advisory Board of Spacee

Spacee, which provides customer engagement solutions, announced that Bradbury “Brad” Anderson, the former CEO and vice chairman of consumer electronics retailer Best Buy, has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Anderson retired from Best Buy in 2009 after 36 years with the company.

Other Board members include Brad Crutcher, former COO and CEO of Texas Instruments, and Duncan MacFarlane, professor of electrical engineering at Southern Methodist University.

“We feel so fortunate to have someone of Brad’s caliber on our advisory board,” Skip Howard, founder and CEO of Spacee, said in a statement. “Brad has had a front-row seat for the evolution of retail technology and brings decades of experience and a fresh new perspective on the current challenges facing retailers. From the very start when we were introduced, he made it clear that he had some fantastic ideas to help Spacee grow. We’re thrilled to have him.”

CSG Launches CSG Xponent Ignite for Journey Orchestration

CSG, a customer experience, billing and payment solution company, has announced the launch of CSG Xponent™ Ignite, to provide journey orchestration capabilities with more than 80 industry-specific, pre-built journeys.

“Companies are frustrated with spending millions of dollars on generic CX tools that don’t produce the outcomes they were sold on. Generating ROI on CX initiatives is what businesses need and what we offer with CSG Xponent Ignite,” Eric Carrasquilla, president of customer engagement at CSG, said in a statement. “CSG’s expertise is driving differentiated digital experiences for consumers and patients. Xponent Ignite raises the customer experience bar by delivering industry-tailored, pre-built customer journeys with pre-configured integrations that personalize and automate the most important customer touchpoints to drive immediate value to the consumer and achieve faster ROI.”

ActionIQ Debuts CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing

ActionIQ, an enterprise custom data platform, has announced the launch of its new CX Hub for Acquisition Marketing.

“The deprecation of third-party cookies, previously the industry standard for tracking anonymous website visitors in support of acquisition use cases, is forcing brands to re-evaluate their stack and focus more on first-party data,” Justin DeBrabant, senior vice president of product at ActionIQ, said in a statement. “But just collecting first-party data isn’t enough; it also needs to be augmented with third-party identities and direct integrations to the brand’s preferred walled gardens and DSPs, and the organization needs to be empowered with that data through self-service access.”

Company officials said the new hub will safely and securely leverage first-party data, augmented with third-party identities for addressability and covers use cases of acquisition marketing, including prospecting, site personalization, retargeting and suppression.

Smartly.io Appoints Oli Marlow Thomas as Chief Innovation Officer

Smartly.io, a social advertising automation platform, has announced the appointment of Oli Marlow Thomas as chief innovation officer. Marlow Thomas was previously the founder and CEO of Ad-Lib.io, a company Smartly.io acquired earlier this year.

Company officials said that in his new role, Marlow Thomas will oversee transformation for the company and accelerate advancement.

“Smartly.io and Ad-Lib.io were a natural partner from the beginning and I’m thrilled to be joining the executive team as we make this integration official,” Marlow Thomas said in a statement. "Together, we can offer customers a one stop shop that will maximize creative effectiveness, media buying and creative intelligence."

At Ad-Lib.io, Marlow Thomas oversaw the growth and eventually acquisition of the company.

“Smartly.io’s customers are at the forefront of everything we do. With this integration, and by bringing Oli onboard, we are able to offer our customers the best capabilities and technology in navigating the changed ecosystem of digital advertising and conquering walled gardens effectively,” Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly.io, said in a statement. “Oli’s industry expertise and vision will be extremely valuable as we continue to combine creative, media and intelligence to generate unparalleled results for our customers.”

Fuel Cycle Integration with UserTesting Extends Access

Fuel Cycle Inc., a market research cloud company, has announced that its integration with UserTesting is available for public release. The integration was demoed at The Human Insight Summit by UserTesting in New Orleans and is now available to all Fuel Cycle and UserTesting customers.

"Knowing how customers feel and why provides a strategic advantage for companies competing in a competitive business environment. UserTesting is focused on ensuring organizations have quick and easy access to the customers they need to reach," Mona Sabet, chief corporate strategy officer at UserTesting, said in a statement. "The integration with Fuel Cycle helps companies efficiently connect with customers, capture rich video-based insights, and better understand customer perspectives."

Stability AI Announces $101M in Funding for Open-Source AI

Stability AI, an open-source artificial intelligence company, has announced $101M in oversubscribed round funding led by Coatue, Lightspeed Venture Partners and O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC.

Company officials said the funding will be used to accelerate the development of open AI models for image, language, audio, video and 3D for consumer and enterprise use cases globally.

"AI promises to solve some of humanity's biggest challenges. But we will only realize this potential if the technology is open and accessible to all,” Emad Mostaque, founder and CEO of Stability AI, said in a statement. "Stability AI puts the power back into the hands of developer communities and opens the door for ground-breaking new applications. An independent entity in this space supporting these communities can create real value and change."