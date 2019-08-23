SAP has announced the availability of SAP Product Content Hub, a cloud-based product information management solution. SAP Product Content Hub is designed to allow for integration with the back office, according to company officials. Users can create and manage product data across digital marketplaces, marketing and social channels.

In other customer experience software news ...

Kony Quantum Releases AI DevKit

Kony Quantum has announced the launch of its Conversational AI DevKit, which is now available on the Kony Quantum platform. The kit is designed to enable developers to build web and mobile applications. Kony Quantum AI capabilities provide an abstraction layer, which enables developers to mix and match industry AI and NLP engines to produce digital experiences.

REQ Acquires Internet Marketing

REQ, a digital marketing and branding agency, has acquired and merged with Internet Marketing Inc. (IMI). IMI is a performance marketing company.

The move combines REQ's SEO, search marketing, digital advocacy and brand management with IMI’s enterprise performance advertising, earned media and social media capabilities.

TapClicks Nets $10M

TapClicks, which provides marketing intelligence, analytics, reporting, workflow and orders management, has raised $10 million in equity funding from Boathouse Capital, a private equity firm. TapClicks will use the money for acquisitions and growth and to integrate predictive analytics and modeling capabilities and advanced attribution solutions. It will also gather marketing campaign data into its suite of automated omnichannel operations and intelligence solutions.

Simon Data Closes $30M

Simon Data, a Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider, has announced the close of a $30 million Series C funding round. The funding follows a $20 million Series B round in late 2018. It was again led by Polaris Partners with continued participation from .406 Ventures and F-Prime Capital. The company has raised $59 million to date.

SurveyMonkey Launches Premium Services Bundle

SurveyMonkey, a survey software company, has announced that SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution, has launched a new premium services bundle, SurveyMonkey Audience Premium. It will come with enhanced support including account management and team-wide product trainings and access to B2B.

Acoustic Releases 2019 Marketing Benchmark

Acoustic, which provides a marketing cloud, has released its 2019 Marketing Benchmark Report. Consumer engagement with email campaigns has increased because of shifting marketing strategies influenced by privacy regulations, according to researchers. Email open rates and click-through rates have increased steadily (by 19% and 14% respectively since 2014). The study also found the percentage of consumers opening emails on mobile devices declined to approximately 44% in 2018 from 49% in 2017.

LinkedIn Unveils LinkedIn Insights and Research Page

LinkedIn has debuted the LinkedIn Insights and Research page, a new feature within its Success Hub for Marketers. Company officials say LinkedIn users will be able to substantiate their social media marketing strategy based on comprehensive insights concerning audiences, industry verticals and the LinkedIn ad landscape.