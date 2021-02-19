PHOTO: deagreez

Sinch AB, a cloud communications for mobile customer engagement provider, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Inteliquent, an independent voice communications provider, for $1.14 billion.

Inteliquent focuses on cloud communications, collaboration, unified communications and contact centers and will boost the Sinch Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering. The acquisition is the company’s fifth in the last year.

Inteliquent powers voice communications for communication service providers and enterprises in North America. Its API-offering enables businesses to acquire phone numbers and embed voice calling into their own products or business processes. It handles more than 300 billion minutes of voice calling per year and has registered more than 100 million active phone numbers.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of the year.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news ...

ClickDimensions Acquires Eletype

ClickDimensions, a marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, has acquired Eletype, a marketing technology company that supports marketing campaign performance. The Eletype Digital Assistant monitors website, search, social and email marketing campaign performance and delivers the results into Microsoft Teams or Slack with smart notifications.

ClickDimensions, made exclusively for and natively built within Microsoft Dynamics, enables marketers to leverage marketing and CRM tools. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

WebFindYou Announces Official Launch

WebFindYou has launched its digital marketing platform. WebFindYou offers digital marketing capabilities through its SEO content and ecommerce management system.

It is priding itself on “Simplified Content Marketing,” in which users will be able to leverage SEO, reputation management (online reviews), pay-per-click (PPC) optimization, SEO web design, promotion management, online surveys, web promoter score, marketing and sales reports, ranking reports, data tracking technology, short URL, chat, organic and paid social media marketing and management, customer relationship management (CRM), email marketing, SEO ecommerce, a content management system (CMS), online directory management, video marketing and more.

SundaySky Launches Configurable Video Solutions

SundaySky, which provides video-powered customer experiences, has announced the expansion of its configurable video offering to healthcare payers, retirement services and retail banking brands. SundaySky’s configurable video solutions is designed to help digital marketers to use industry-specific templates, content topics and creative themes to modify video elements. Digital marketers can onboard, educate and engage customers through video experiences.

PureB2B Launches PurePredict

PureB2B, a provider of full-funnel lead and demand generation for B2B technology companies, has announced the launch of PurePredict, which combines sets of intent data and synthesizes it using the company's predictive analytics technology.

PurePredict combines contact-level intent, company-level social media intent triggers and domain-level consumption trends through the following capabilities:

First Party Intent Data: Contact-level content consumption and behavioral trends

Contact-level content consumption and behavioral trends Trigger-Based Intent: Insights from millions of online interactions across social media, SaaS review platforms and technology forums

Insights from millions of online interactions across social media, SaaS review platforms and technology forums Content Engagement: Identifies user and account-based content interactions across 600,000 websites and more than 7,000 topics

PurePredict's intent data functions take into account a prospect's entire research journey, and the synthesis of that data eliminates the false positives and over-promising currently flooding the intent market, according to company officials.