Lytics, a Customer Data Platform (CDP), has integrated customer journey orchestration with the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. The move is designed to allow marketers to manage and orchestrate their customer journeys by integrating best-of-breed solutions into their existing technology stack, according to Lytics officials.

Lytics’ campaign orchestration capabilities extend into Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Facebook, SendGrid and other marketing technology tools. Marketers through such integrations can have a single point of view that stretches across the customer journey, surfacing insights such as customer behavior, content affinity and best time and channel, according to company officials.

With the Salesforce Marketing Cloud integration, in particular, marketers can import existing campaigns to build experiences within the Lytics Orchestrate Journey canvas — allowing them to leverage insights from their Lytics’ experiences to deliver experiences from Salesforce's marketing technology.

In other customer experience software news ...

Forrester Debuts B2B Marketing Certification Program

Forrester has launched a SiriusDecisions B2B Marketing Certification program. The program is an eight-week, online course is for B2B marketers. This certification expands on Forrester’s CX Certification and Zero Trust Certification programs.

Forrester closed its $245 million acquisition of SiriusDecisions earlier this year. The B2B Marketing Certification program is based on SiriusDecisions research. Forrester officials said the certification program is designed to help marketing teams and their individual members develop business marketing skills.

TapClicks Acquires Megalytic

TapClicks, which provides marketing intelligence and orders management, has announced that it has acquired Megalytic. Megalytic provides client reporting and dashboard solutions. The acquisition allows customers to leverage Megalytic and now proprietary data connectors included in the TapClicks MarketPlace.

Mark Hansen, Megalytic founder and CEO, joins TapClicks as its new VP of data product. Hansen will focus on monetizing TapClicks’ data resources, performance analytics, marketing intelligence and reporting capabilities. Prior to Megalytic, Hansen was the founder and CEO of Kinderhook Systems, a software engineering firm he sold to Xpedior. Company officials said that as Megalytic is integrated into the TapClicks ecosystem, the new company will add data connectors to each platform on an ongoing basis. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Rokt Nets $48M Series C Funding

Rokt, a provider of ecommerce marketing technology, has netted a $48 million Series C funding round. It was led by TDM Growth Partners, as well as existing investors. The capital will help accelerate research and development, according to Rokt officials. Company officials claim their solution's proprietary technology, machine learning and AI can help brands determine the next best step along the ecommerce journey. Rokt is currently active in 11 countries with more than 220 employees worldwide.

TDM partner Tom Cowan will join Bruce Buchanan, John Ho, Tek Heng and Tushar Roy on the Board of Directors. Also joining the Board of Directors is Groupon Chief Operating Officer Steve Krenzer.

Bpm'online Rebrands as Creatio

Bpm'online, a process automation and CRM company, announced that it has changed its corporate and product names to Creatio and its official website to creatio.com. Why the new name? Because the company believes that "everyone will become a developer and be able to automate business ideas and create custom solutions in minutes." The company launched its new name in the sky with the CEO and over 160 employees skydiving.

Conversica Appoints Jim Kaskade as CEO

Conversica, which provides intelligent virtual assistants for customer engagement, announced that Jim Kaskade has been appointed as CEO. Kaskade most recently served as the CEO of Janrain, a customer identity and access management SaaS company. It was acquired by Akamai Technologies in January.

Prior to Janrain, he was the vice president and general manager for Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), where he was responsible for a P&L of $1 billion in revenue and a 7,000-employee business unit. “Automating the routine, repetitive but important tasks that typically plague workforce productivity and performance," Kaskade said in a press release, "can elevate customer-facing teams to unprecedented heights."