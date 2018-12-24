As 2018 comes to an end, we've taken some time to reflect on the content that resonated with you, our readers. The year was chock full of emerging technologies, data heists, mergers and acquisitions and more. Overall though, artificial intelligence (AI), Slack, Sharepoint and blockbuster tech acquisitions seemed to capture most of your attention this year.

Without further ado, let's dive into the Top 20 stories for CMSWire in 2018 according to you, our reader:

Complex customer engagements require thoughtful and on-point project management. Project management helps achieve the consistent brand communications that are the hallmark of excellent customer experiences — during marketing and pre-sales, during the sale and following the purchase.

One way to achieve that consistency throughout the customer journey is to use Salesforce for project management.

As expected, Microsoft outlined its immediate and medium-term strategy for SharePoint at the user conference. Microsoft leaders provided insights into where they see SharePoint in the enterprise, what is on its way in the new edition and what is likely to happen after SharePoint 2019.

Slack, according to Google, would harness the heavy document collaboration capabilities of G Suite, while Slack would enable real-time communication between teams. Together they provide a viable alternative to Microsoft Teams, or any other enterprise collaboration suite on the market.

When talking about digital transformation, business leaders often resort to discussing IT infrastructure, technologies and applications. That is only part of the equation.

Project management methodologies like Agile, Scrum and Kanban dominate the conversation. In this article, we explore these terms with the help of industry experts.

AI is seen as a positive addition to the workplace. Here are six reasons it is likely to stay a positive influence for the medium- and even long-term.

Red Hat users looking to maintain hybrid or multi-cloud deployments, because they can’t go “all in” on the cloud, will benefit from IBM’s $34 billion acquisition of the enterprise open source solutions provider.

With machine learning on the uptick we've done the leg work for you and assembled a list of top public domain datasets as ranked by Github.

The question is no longer whether AI will fundamentally change the workplace, but how companies can successfully use AI in ways that enables, not replaces, the human workforce, helping to make humans faster, more efficient and more productive.

What we are seeing is the latest iteration of a continuous pattern of ongoing competition between Microsoft and, well ... everybody else vying for business productivity dollars in the enterprise market.

Here are 17 tech companies that are rocking Instagram — all of which deal mostly in code and customer service.

At the Ignite conference in Orlando, Microsoft announced it is adding four new AI features to its ubiquitous and beloved Excel spreadsheet, continuing a development trend that it first announced at the beginning of the year.

This week brought forth rumors of a potential landmark deal that would shake up the marketing technology space, Adobe acquiring Marketo.

Earlier this month, IBM and HCL announced a deal worth $1.8 million, in which HCL will buy a bunch of IBM software products. The transaction, expected to close by mid-2019, addresses a potential market of more than $50 billion.

Like the adoption of cloud computing five years ago, the adoption of AI and the speed of its deployment varies according to industry. Here's a look at some of the places where disruption from AI is already being felt.

Experts said IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat opens a new dynamic in the cloud wars between IBM, Google, Amazon and Microsoft. They also said it gives IBM added muscle in the enterprise hybrid cloud space.

For the moment at least, enterprises are still wrestling with the problems IoT poses, rather than harvesting the benefits that it offers.

The cool kids almost always grow up, and growing up means a certain level of "pragmatism" — which is the best one-word rationale behind the inevitable victory of Microsoft Teams in the so-called collaboration wars with Slack.

Organizational leaders and human resources (HR) executives have faith that merging AI into HR functions like onboarding and administration of benefits can and will improve the overall employee experience.

Microsoft shared a sneak peek of some of the new features it intended to bring to SharePoint 2019. The launch of the new preview version contained many of those features, as well as a promise of more to come.