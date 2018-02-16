TrustRadius has released its top-rated web content management (WCM) systems.basing their rankings on accumulated user satisfaction scores. To qualify for these rankings, WCM products must have at least 30 reviews and ratings on TrustRadius. Every reviewer is verified and every review is vetted before publication, TrustRadius officials said. In addition to overall top rated awards, TrustRadius also recognized tools that are top rated in a specific market segment. Below are the overall top rated WCM platforms.

Top Rated WCM Platform

Top Rated WCMs By Enterprises

Adobe Experience Manager

Sitecore Web Content Management

WordPress

Drupal

Top Rated WCMs by Mid-Size Companies

WordPress

Adobe Experience Manager

Drupal

Wix

Squarespace

Top Rated WCMs By Small Businesses

WordPress

Kentico

Sitecore

Web Content Management

Squarespace

Weebly

Progress Sitefinity

In other customer experience software news ...

Guseva Lands at Gartner

Irina Guseva has joined Gartner as a research director focusing on web content management (WCM). The longtime WCM industry analyst joins the Stanford, Conn.-based research organization after a stint at digital experience provider BloomReach.

At BloomReach, Guseva served as head of global product marketing and as senior director of product marketing. The BloomReach gig came after a three-year stint as group manager in product marketing at Adobe. Guseva had earlier roles at Real Story Group as an analyst and Simpler Media Group (which runs CMSWire) as a deputy editor. "I am elated to have joined Gartner as research director for WCM. After almost 20 years in the industry, I couldn’t be in a better place. It’s truly an honor to be working alongside the many brilliant analysts I’ve been following all these years," Guseva told CMSWire.

Relay Network Releases CX Builder

Relay Network, a mobile engagement automation company for enterprise service providers, has announced the release of its CX Builder portal. It is designed to allow users to build personalized customer experiences within the Relay platform. Businesses can use CX Builder as a standalone tool, or leverage their APIs to integrate their existing CRM, marketing automation or customer support platforms.

CX Builder is part of Relay's mobile engagement solution, which includes:

Relay Customer Onboarding

Relay Customer Messaging

Relay CX Builder

Relay Integration Suite

Relay Pro Services

ProsperWorks Beefs Up Executive Team

ProsperWorks has just signed on three new executives, including:

Jon Aniano, Chief Product Officer (previously Salesforce)

Morgan Norman, Chief Marketing Officer (previously Dialpad)

Niraj Shah, VP of Growth (previously Zendesk)

ProspersWorks is coming off a $53 million funding round. Prosperworks offers CRM software.

Scrivito Releases Serverless Web CMS Based on ReactJS

Scrivito, a web content management (WCM) platform provider, has announced general availability of its serverless JavaScript-based CMS. It claims it is the first such release for the WCM industry. Scrivito is based on ReactJS, the JavaScript library invented and backed by Facebook.

Scrivito offers:

WYSIWYG interface: Drag-and-drop interface and modular widgets

Combined with its JavaScript-based, client-side rendering technology, Scrivito is maintenance free, according to Scrivito officials. It is based on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

ReactJS: Pages feel more like native apps on mobile devices and desktop browsers, according to company officials.

API-driven approach provides the benefits of a serverless and a headless CMS together with WYSIWYG editing.

Looker Updates Data Platform

Looker, which offers a data platform, has released new features and enhancements to its data platform. Enhancements in this release include: