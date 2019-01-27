Hi there, CMSWire-ite! I know you might not have had the opportunity to dig into our top articles, resources and events from our site this week, so I’ve collected and sourced them below. For example, do you know the difference between data lakes and data warehouses? Both might come in handy with the expected onslaught of IoT-devices predicted to arrive by 2020. Also, a Twitter kerfuffle arose this week when Ellen Pao proclaimed web analytics "fake." What does that even mean? Read on to find out.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Understanding the Differences Between Data Lakes and Data Warehouses
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 22, 2019
We spoke with practitioners to see how they differentiate the two.
- Ex-Reddit CEO Declares Website Analytics 'Fake'
By Kaya Ismail | Jan 24, 2019
Why did Ellen Pao take to Twitter to discuss the authenticity of web analytics?
- Why Marketers Think LinkedIn Is on the Rise
By David Roe | Jan 23, 2019
Unlike other social platforms, LinkedIn is built specifically for business interactions.
- How Martech Is Shifting the Sales and Marketing Relationship
By Sharon Goldman | Jan 22, 2019
“There is transparency and collaboration on all parts of the development and delivery process and the teams are aligned to a common outcome.”
- Will Google's $57M Fine Finally Push the US Toward Comprehensive Privacy Regulations?
By Dana Simberkoff | Jan 23, 2019
Earlier this week, France’s data protection authority (DPA) fined Google $57 million, citing lack of transparency and valid consent regarding the personalizing of its ads. What will this mean for US policy?
- Here's What Customer Marketing Will Look Like in the Very Near Future
By Wendy Boucher | Jan 23, 2019
Learning how to drive retention, customer loyalty, advocacy, growth and community participation in your existing customer base.
- Verizon Launches Digital CX, Salesforce Updates Commerce Cloud and More News
By Dom Nicastro | Jan 23, 2019
In other CX software news ...
- 3 Tools to Make Your Marketing Life Easier
By Anita Brearton | Jan 22, 2019
Here’s looking at you, Airtable, Otter and Plannuh.
- Microsoft Ignite Road Trip and the Digital Literacy Conundrum
By Jed Cawthorne | Jan 22, 2019
TL:DR: if you're reading this article, you are probably in the top 5 percent in the world, if not the top 1 percent, when it comes to digital skills.
- 3 Steps to Delivering Great UX With an Agile Mindset
By Inge De Bleecker | Jan 23, 2019
3. Walk a mile in the customer’s shoes
Featured Events
- January 29 — [CMSWire Webinar] How to Identify the Right CMS for Your Digital Experience Needs
- January 30 — CMSWire Tweet Jam: Digital Literacy in the Workplace #DigWorkChat
- January 31 — [Sitecore Webinar] DAM in the Content Supply Chain
- February 06 — OPEX Week: Business Transformation World Summit Orlando 2019
- June 19 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019