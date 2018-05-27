Github compiled a list of the top open datasets for machine learning and it seems as though every data scientist has a favorite. We pulled a few from their list but you can see more in the first article, below. You can also find a recap of the SharePoint Conference and reactions to the SharePoint Server 2019. Many of our readers were also interested in how AI can benefit the employee experience. It’s so easy, “toucan” do it too! Get it? “Toucan” instead of “you can”? Ah, nevermind… be sure to check out the other top articles, resources and events from CMSWire last week.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Github's Top Open Datasets For Machine Learning
By Erika Morphy | May 22, 2018
“When working with comprehensive datasets every data scientist seems to have their favorite go-to.”
- Unpacking SharePoint Conference's Day One Announcements
By Jed Cawthorne | May 22, 2018
New features, SharePoint Lists love and an introduction to SharePoint Spaces.
- SharePoint 2019: First Impressions From Enterprise Users
By David Roe | May 24, 2018
A sneak peek at what to expect when SharePoint 2019 is launched later this year.
- Why You Need to Map the Employee Journey
By Sonia Fiorenza | May 21, 2018
Consider yourself the Ptolemy of employee experiences.
- How AI Is Helping Improve Employee Experiences
By David Roe | May 21, 2018
Ten reasons and counting.
- 13 Noteworthy Enterprise Marketing Automation Tools
By Kaya Ismail | May 21, 2018
HubSpot, Marketo and Oracle Eloqua top the list.
- 6 Customer Experience Conferences to Get On Your Radar
By Dom Nicastro | May 23, 2018
Don’t get FOMO (fear of missing out) this year — check out these upcoming 2018 CX conferences.
- What is Agile Project Management? (And How It Can Help Your Business)
By Kaya Ismail | May 23, 2018
Exploring the makeup of agile project management with the help of industry experts.
- Google Duplex’s Conversational AI Shows a Path to Better Customer Service
By David Roe | May 14, 2018
Have you seen a video of the Google Assistant hair appointment scheduling yet? Ummm ... she sounds *so* realistic!
- 9 Employee Engagement Survey Questions to Ask
By Dom Nicastro | May 22, 2018
A key driver is meaningful work.
Featured Events
- May 30 — CMSWire Tweet Jam: From Good Employee Experience to Great CX #DigWorkChat
- May 31 — [Episerver Webinar] Exploiting Amazon's Weak Spots
- June 6 — [CMSWire Webinar] How to Evolve Your Workplace Culture to Embrace Digital Transformation
- June 18 — Digital Workplace Experience
- November 12 — Digital Experience Summit