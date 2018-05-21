Marketing automation software helps a marketer automate tasks such as lead management, email marketing, landing page creation, social media listening, message personalization and website visitor tracking. The goal is to automate low-level tasks so that the marketer can focus on creating assets, researching new channels and interacting with prospective clients or customers.

While marketing can be thrilling, remedial tasks still exist within the profession. To help marketing teams stay lean, agile and thrilled with their task lists, over 51 percent of companies have now adopted marketing automation software, according to data from Email Monday.

To help you choose a platform that fits your business needs, we’ve compiled fourteen of the best enterprise marketing automation tools based on the leaderboards and reviews over at Capterra and G2Crowd.

Hubspot is an inbound marketing software company that helps businesses transform traditional lead generation tactics (cold calling, tv ads, email spam and trade shows) to inbound marketing lead generation tactics, thus enabling brands to get “found more” by prospective customers. Hubspot enables seamless integration of various marketing tools such as keyword research, email marketing and CRM on a single digital platform. Inbound marketing has become an increasingly popular trend as customers are now more likely to conduct their own research online before making a purchase.

Marketo is a marketing automation tool that is focused on account-based marketing, where brands focus on developing and nurturing relations with key decision makers within a specific organization. Marketo can enable brands to build relations through a number of tools including email marketing, landing pages/forms and search/social marketing. And it also enables brands to personalize content through various different channels.

Oracle Eloqua is a marketing automation software that specializes in B2B cross-channel marketing. Marketers can use Oracle Eloqua to plan and execute automated marketing campaigns to B2B customers whilst delivering a personalized customer experience. In addition, the Oracle Eloqua’s frameworks provide a great deal of flexibility to accomplish an enterprise’s marketing goals.

Much like Marketo, Pardot is a B2B marketing automation software that is provided by Salesforce. Pardot enables brands to streamline their lead generation activities through email marketing campaigns, creating landing pages, automating social postings and producing smart forms. It also helps brands measure the impact of their SEM and SEO campaigns as well.

GetResponse is a web-based email marketing solution. It can help enterprises create forms and landing pages in a matter of minutes, thanks to its drag-and-drop features. And the range of templates available can help marketers who are less tech-savvy create user-friendly email marketing campaign in minutes.

ActiveCampaign provides an all-in-one marketing automation solution that enables marketers to develop an insight into consumer behavior thanks to its intelligent CRM system. This enable brands to create tailored messages or customer journey maps. For example, if a customer ordered a product, then brands are able to automate a “customer nurture” journey, but if the customer didn’t order a product, then the customer will be placed on an alternative customer journey map where the customer will receive time-sensitive discount/product offer emails.

Exponea is a B2C marketing platform that provides real-time one-to-one personalized customer experience. Equipped with AI-empowered customer engagement that helps to boost eCommerce growth, Exponea can help B2C enterprises to deliver personalized content through various devices and channels. And with it being a cloud-based solution, B2C marketers are in full control of their campaigns

Real Magnet offers a range of integrated marketing capabilities to conduct cross-channel marketing campaigns. It provides automation of email marketing campaigns, SMS and social media posts. In addition, many users have reported saying Real Magnet’s customer support is one of the best.

With its recently announced Iterable Intelligence Suite, Iterable leverages AI to analyze a customer’s digital body language so it can optimize the appropriate message, channel delivery, frequency and time to deliver personalized content. Iterable provides true omnichannel orchestration at an enterprise level. Brands can deliver various message types including email, SMS, push, web push, in-app, social and even direct mail.

dotMailer is an email marketing and marketing automation software that is built by marketers, for marketers. Its easy-to-use platform can enable marketers to deliver their messages to various applications and platforms and create automated customer journey life cycles without any need for coding. dotMailer can also integrate with existing eCommerce and business platforms.

NiceJob is a marketing automation software that allows brands to gain favorable reviews and helps to build a strong reputation. NiceJob automates social media marketing and utilizes customer reviews and photos to enable brand awareness. The positive customer reviews are also published on the organization’s website as well.

eClincher is a social media management software that can automate publishing, recycle posts, boost traffic and link new publications to an RSS feeds. It unifies social media notifications into one inbox so users can see conversations, messages, new followers and comments etc. It can also find suggested content by keywords.

Tenfold is a marketing automation software that enables brands to have better conversations with their customer. By using Tenfold, customer representatives have all the relevant information in front of them in one place, preventing delays and customer frustration. Tenfold works in real-time in line with the customer query, thus improving customer experience in the long term.