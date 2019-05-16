Having an omnichannel presence in the ecommerce space should be a high priority. According to research by Invespro, brands that have deployed strong omnichannel customer engagement strategies retain, on average, 89% of their customers, compared to 33% for brands with weak omnichannel customer engagement strategies.

With an increasing number of channels coming into play, brands must ensure they deliver a consistent message about their products across all channels. One way to achieve that is to use a product information management (PIM) system.

Methodology

An established PIM product that supports enterprise and midmarket clients.

A solution that delivers the core functional components of a PIM system, including: a product content repository; product content onboarding; product content, creation, enrichment and governance; and product content distribution and syndication.

A product content management road map focused on the empowered business user.

Demonstrated solutions across several verticals and multiple geographies.

Sufficient use of its software platform by Forrester clients.

At least $10 million in annual product revenue.

What Is a Product Information Management System?

Below, we share the ten PIM systems compiled by Forrester , which sought to include PIM systems that have:

PIM systems provide a platform for managing information that is used to market and sell products via various distribution channels such as websites, product catalogs, ERP systems, digital signage, third-party distributor and reseller channels.

Typically, PIMs are leveraged by retailers that fall into one or more of the following categories:

They possess a vast and expanding list of products with multiple variations.

They have a large number of partners, suppliers, distributors, resellers and franchises.

They are a multinational retailer needing to deliver product content in various languages.

The information drawn from the PIM can be used for calculating freight prices and product descriptions with the relevant images and pricing information.

Agility’s PIM offering comes with Agility Modular Interface, a feature that enables users to optimize their product in a straight-forward manner and tailor user permission based on individual roles. It features a dynamic workflow for better collaboration and allows you to control how the content is presented on each channel, this includes SEO and visual presentation.

The PIM platform provided by Contentserv allows for flexible and scalable product experiences across multiple channels. Contentserv PIM utilizes multiple data management technologies for facilitating the collection of data from various suppliers. The platform then uses this data to help users develop high-quality personalized content.

EnterWorks provides a single view platform for acquiring, managing and syndicating all product information across different channels. In addition, the platform features an automated workflow that promotes collaboration between different personnel and systems. Furthermore, Enable 9 allows users to orchestrate complex B2B2C relationships throughout your content value chain.

The InfoSphere MDM CE provides a platform for PIM and collaborative data management. The platform’s user-friendly interface allows you to build a central repository for all of your products. It also aggregates data from upstream systems and can enforce business process to achieve accuracy and synchronization. In addition, it can integrate with other MDM applications and comes with a collaborative workflow.

Informatica’s PIM comes with an intuitive user interface that can be configured to both role- and task-specific user permissions. It features built-in digital asset management that can handle both product and large media assets (in any format). In addition, the platform provides editable channel previews and can integrate with major platforms like Salesforce, Google Manufacturer and Hybris.

inRiver provides a scalable and flexible PIM Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that consists of four core applications: Supply, Enrich, Plan & Release and Publish. Data can be supplied to the platform from existing external systems such as ERP and product lifecycle management (PLM), and you can use that data to develop engaging product descriptions that can be pushed to any sale channels, including ecommerce, print catalogs, e-catalogs and more.

Riversand delivers an enterprise-grade PIM solution that helps business users manage, govern and review their product information via a single location. The platform enables users to develop collaborative and efficient supply chains, helping to shift products into the market quicker. The Match & Merge feature allows for faster onboarding of product content.

Salsify delivers a unified product experience platform that brings together content management, publishing, syndication and analytics. The platform can amalgamate and centralize product information from a variety of sources to develop a single source of truth, this includes Amazon and other big-name resellers. The analytics platform can help improve brand presence and discoverability.

SAP'S product content management system allows to you deliver omnichannel commerce. Its interface allows you to plug-and-play different components from cart and checkout to payment services and tax management. You can also personalize content and deliver “intelligent marketing campaigns.”

Product MDM provides users with the capabilities to acquire, manage and share product data across your organization. In addition to creating a single source of truth for your product information, the platform allows you to share that content with your audience in real-time. It also comes with data governance protocols to maintain operational efficiency and integrity.