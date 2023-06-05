The Gist:

Uniform, a Digital Experience Composition Platform, has released a new Composable CMS Evaluation Guide. The Guide will compare the following attributes: onboarding, partner network, geographical footprints, community, documentation, reputation of the composable content management system (CMS) market. The Guide intends to help brands better understand — and evaluate — the headless content management system marketplace.

Uniform’s head of product strategy, Mark Demeny, joined CMSWire for a Q&A on the new guide. He shares insight on composable architectures, common success patterns and more.



Initial Challenges and Success Patterns

CMSWire: Could you discuss the initial challenges that organizations face when transitioning to composable architectures?

Demeny: Organizations need to work through learning new approaches that are more oriented to composable practices and tooling. Composable approaches are more often favored by developers, who can move quicker and with more modern tooling. However, this often leaves other stakeholders behind, and organizations need to make sure the effort takes those diverse needs into account.

CMSWire: What kind of shift in team operations and interactions do you expect when adopting composable architecture?

Demeny: The biggest shift is usually cultural - from working with a single vendor, to working in an agile fashion with multiple teams and products that are integrated into a single solution and process. Often the composable approach has a different set of trade-offs (such as favoring developers over content creators), so you need to make sure these needs are balanced with additional effort to keep other stakeholders engaged.

CMSWire: Can you share some success patterns you've noticed from organizations that have successfully adopted composable architectures?

Demeny: The best organizations avoid the pitfalls of trying to re-implement the old way of doing things, but on the new platform. Instead, they should consider the needs of the customer experience and internal stakeholders (creators, developers, etc.) and look to the tools capabilities within a composable approach to address these.

CMS Landscape and the SaaS Delivery Model

CMSWire: When evaluating a vendor for a composable architecture, what are some critical criteria you would recommend?

Demeny: There are a number of criteria to consider, from the product offering itself and functional capabilities around content modeling and creation, to delivery and developer enablement and tooling. As well SaaS vendors need to be evaluated on the service around that product including performance, quality of support and onboarding. There are also non-functional criteria to consider around the documentation, community and long-term viability and roadmap.

CMSWire: How has the CMS landscape changed in the context of composable stacks, and what implications does this have for businesses?

Demeny: Composable vendors are replacing legacy DXP vendors in more than half of overall new projects. This is largely due to the value proposition of quick time-to-value, content re-use and better interoperability with other channels and applications in a larger composable approach.

CMSWire: Could you explain the benefits and potential drawbacks of the SaaS delivery model in the context of composable architectures?

Demeny: The main benefit of a SaaS architecture is the ability to get started quickly and offload the maintenance, upgrade and performance requirements of on-prem solutions. The main drawback is the cultural change that needs to occur to support composable approaches, greater architectural complexity and agile delivery.

Maintaining Balance and Successfully Adapting While Transitioning

CMSWire: How does adopting a composable architecture contribute to the sustainability and adaptability of an organization's digital platform?

Demeny: Composable architectures allow organizations to select vendors that are best-fit to their purposes. Instead of investing in a single platform and being tied to that (including maintenance, upgrades, etc.), a composable approach means that organizations can continually evolve their platform over time by adding or swapping technologies as needs change.

CMSWire: How can organizations balance pursuing new opportunities with adequately considering stakeholder needs during the transition to a composable architecture?

Demeny: Organizations should make sure that stakeholders are continually engaged in the process as true “product owners” — allowing them to take ownership of the customer or employee experiences and making architectural or vendor decisions based on those needs. A good change management process will keep teams engaged in the overall process, outcome and eventual continual ownership and investment.