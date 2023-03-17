The Gist

People seeing people, again. The Adobe Summit Conference is returning to an in-person format next week in Las Vegas, but a virtual summit will also be available for attendees.

The Adobe Summit Conference is returning to an in-person format next week in Las Vegas, but a virtual summit will also be available for attendees. What's in store at Summit? The conference will focus on the future of customer experiences in a digital-first world, the metaverse and Web3, and strategies for building successful B2B and B2C brands.

The conference will focus on the future of customer experiences in a digital-first world, the metaverse and Web3, and strategies for building successful B2B and B2C brands. Adobe-Figma $20B Deal in jeopardy? Regulators are taking a look at the massive deal announced last year. Will Adobe provide updates at Summit?

More than 200 in-person sessions and hands-on labs across 11 tracks will be available at the conference, and keynotes will be given by Adobe executives and executives from Eli Lily, T-Mobile, and Prudential Financial.Aaron Sorkin will lead the inspiration keynote, and NFL stars Damar Hamlin and Peyton Manning will participate in "Inside the Huddle."Adobe Commerce Rockstar, a session designed to showcase technical excellence by developers, will be a brand-new offering at the event.Adobe recently reported record revenue of $4.66 billion for Q1 FY23, representing 9% year-over-year growth. Digital experience segment revenue was $1.18 billion, representing 11% year-over-year growth.

After several years of virtual-only events, the Adobe Summit Conference is finally making a return to an in-person format next week, March 21-23, in Las Vegas.

But those who prefer the virtual format need not despair because the San Jose, Calif.-based digital customer experience software provider will also host a virtual summit offering live keynotes, Sneaks, Innovation Super Sessions and access to more than 200 in-person sessions on demand after the event.

With the world emerging from the social distancing of COVID-19, last year’s virtual event focused on the need to “reimagine experiences.” This year, the summit event will focus on covering a wide range of trends and topics — including the future of customer experiences in the digital-first world, the metaverse and Web3 and strategies for building successful B2B and B2C brands.

Adobe Summit’s 2023 event will offer sessions on analytics for customer journeys, B2B marketing, collaborative work management, content that drives performance, customer data management, the developer ecosystem, omnichannel engagement and trends.

The conference will feature more than 200 in-person sessions and hands-on labs across 11 tracks with keynotes from Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and President Anil Chakravarthy who will present an exploration of the latest insights to help deliver profitable growth in your organization, along with executives from Eli Lily, T-Mobile and Prudential Financial.

And we'll be there. This reporter will be on the ground at Adobe Summit getting the latest scoop, so hit me up @jenn_torres or via email.

More than Digital Experience: Celebrities, Financial Analysts and Rockstars

Academy Award winning writer, director and playwright Aaron Sorkin will lead the inspiration keynote, joined by industry leaders and innovators as they discuss the challenges faced in an ever-changing world and the opportunities they bring to the future. Attendees can also go “Inside the Huddle” with NFL stars Damar Hamlin and Peyton Manning, or partake in Adobe Sneaks, for the chance to get a peek at new developments in digital experience from Adobe Labs, hosted by comedian, actor and best-selling author, Tig Notaro.

Adobe will also host a Q&A meeting with financial analysts and investors. Audio of the event will be broadcast live via webcast and a replay will be made available.

A brand-new offering debuting at this year’s event is Adobe Commerce Rockstar, a session designed to showcase technical excellence by developers. Adobe invited its global developer community to submit innovative apps, extensions, integrations and tools for Adobe Commerce with the opportunity to present at Adobe Summit. From the many submissions, three were selected, and the finalists will be announced during the Adobe Commerce Rockstar Showcase.

Strong Financial Results, Oscar Nods for Adobe

Adobe shared its Q1 FY23 financial results Wednesday, reporting record revenue of $4.66 billion, representing 9% year-over-year growth. Digital experience segment revenue was $1.18 billion, representing 11% year-over-year growth. Digital experience subscription revenue was $1.04 billion, representing 12% year-over-year growth.

The company also recently announced that filmmakers used Adobe creative applications including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator and Frame.io to edit, create and collaborate and Adobe Substance 3D to produce photo and hyper-realistic 3D objects and effects in 10 Oscar-nominated films including three Oscar-nominated documentaries and movies that include "Everything Everywhere All at Once" to "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Top Gun: Maverick."

Major Questions Remain on Adobe-Figma $20B Deal

One thing to watch for at Summit: potential updates on the Adobe-Figma $20 billion acquisition. Adobe hasn't gotten the best news in this arena over the past month: Bloomberg reported the US Department of Justice is preparing an antitrust suit to block the deal. The European Commission said it would assess the Adobe-Figma proposed deal.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said on the earnings call this week he expects the Figma deal to close by the end of this year.

“We remain excited about the opportunity to advance product design, accelerate collaborative creativity on the web, and redefine the future of creativity and productivity," Narayen said. "The potential combination continues to be well received by customers, industry analysts and partners. In addition, we are preparing for integration as we work through the regulatory process. From the outset, we have been well prepared for all potential scenarios while realistic about the regulatory environment."

The Adobe CEO said the company has completed the discovery phase of the US DOJ's second request and are "prepared for next steps, whether that is an approval or a challenge. Adobe remains confident in the facts underlying the case. And based on current process timing, we believe the transaction continues to be on track for a close by the end of 2023."

Adobe Partner News Heating Up

Expect all kinds of Adobe partner integration news next week. One vendor is already getting the party started.

In other news, LiveRamp, a data collaboration platform, announced a new partnership with Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform (CDP), part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to natively offer the benefits of LiveRamp’s people-based identifier, RampID.