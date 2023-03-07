The Gist

Customers want omnichannel: People still like to make phone calls. But organizations can't ignore the power of email, text, web chat and other digital channels — not if they want to remain competitive.

In today's fast-paced world, customers expect quick and efficient service when reaching out to businesses. In fact, one 2023 report found that 71% of customers want immediate service when they reach out to a company. That's where the contact center comes in.

But what exactly is a contact center, and how can it benefit your business?

In this article, we'll break down everything you need to know, from the definition of a contact center to use cases, benefits and future outlook.

What Is a Contact Center?

A contact center is a hub for customer interactions that goes beyond traditional telephone calls. Staffed with trained agents, it can also handle communication across channels, including email, online chat, text messaging and, sometimes, social media.

A contact center (like the one below) can be a physical or virtual department where an organization handles customer questions, complaints, comments and more. It's often associated with the customer service side of the business and directly impacts the overall customer experience.

Some key technologies present in the contact center include interactive voice response (IVR) systems, automatic call distribution (ACD), customer relationship management (CRM) software and predictive analytics.

How Do Contact Centers Work?

Contact centers use a range of technologies and features to ensure they handle customer inquiries efficiently and effectively, no matter the method of communication.

Some high-level features found in nearly every contact center include:

Multichannel support. A contact center is designed to handle interactions seamlessly across a variety of channels, such as voice calls, emails, web chat, social media and more.

A contact center is designed to handle interactions seamlessly across a variety of channels, such as voice calls, emails, web chat, social media and more. Automatic call distribution (ACD) systems. ACDs route inbound calls to the appropriate agent based on information like agent availability and skillset. They can increase the number of calls taken, decrease the time it takes to answer questions and maintain a positive customer experience.

ACDs route inbound calls to the appropriate agent based on information like agent availability and skillset. They can increase the number of calls taken, decrease the time it takes to answer questions and maintain a positive customer experience. Outbound dialing. Some contact centers handle both inbound and outbound calls. Outbound dialers automatically call customers at programmed intervals, such as to remind them of an appointment or follow up after a purchase. They allow contact center agents to stay in touch with customers and provide proactive customer service.

Some contact centers handle both inbound and outbound calls. Outbound dialers automatically call customers at programmed intervals, such as to remind them of an appointment or follow up after a purchase. They allow contact center agents to stay in touch with customers and provide proactive customer service. Reporting and analytics. Contact centers generate a lot of data (more so than call centers) since they utilize many different channels. And the ability to track, measure and analyze that data is crucial to understanding how the center is performing. Reporting and analytics tools provide insights into metrics such as call volume, wait times, average handle time and more.

Contact centers generate a lot of data (more so than call centers) since they utilize many different channels. And the ability to track, measure and analyze that data is crucial to understanding how the center is performing. Reporting and analytics tools provide insights into metrics such as call volume, wait times, average handle time and more. Customer service agent scripts. Many contact centers use scripts that allow agents to provide consistent, high-quality service. Scripts can provide a framework for agents that allow for more efficiency and effectiveness, leading to higher customer satisfaction.

What Do Contact Centers Do?

Why do contact centers exist in the first place? Are they just places for customers to complain? Lines of communication only for those who've bought something from the company?

In reality, contact centers have a lot of use cases. Organizations might use one to:

Make outbound calls for sales and marketing offers. Contact centers have access to avenues like email and text messages to alert people to deals, which are often less intrusive than phone calls.

Contact centers have access to avenues like email and text messages to alert people to deals, which are often less intrusive than phone calls. Handle inquiries from current customers. These interactions might include addressing product complaints, answering questions or providing technical support.

These interactions might include addressing product complaints, answering questions or providing technical support. Provide order information. A contact center can give customers details on order status, shipping details, tracking numbers and delivery status.

A contact center can give customers details on order status, shipping details, tracking numbers and delivery status. Address payment or billing communications. Contact center agents can provide account information, update payment methods, collect payments, relay billing information and more.

Contact center agents can provide account information, update payment methods, collect payments, relay billing information and more. Aid in fundraising efforts. Some organizations raising money for a cause turn to contact centers. They use outbound calls, emails, texts and social media blasts to solicit donations.

Some organizations raising money for a cause turn to contact centers. They use outbound calls, emails, texts and social media blasts to solicit donations. Handle customer or consumer surveys. Contact centers can use digital channels, which are often easier and more efficient, to collect information via surveys. These surveys can help organizations learn more about current customers and consumers.

Contact Centers vs. Call Centers: What’s the Difference?

The term "contact center" and "call center" are often used interchangeably, but there are some important differences between the two.

The Similarities

Both types of centers handle customer inquiries and concerns. They can span a variety of use cases, including general customer service and support, technical support, sales, marketing and more.

Call center agents and contact center agents often require the same skillsets to effectively handle inquiries and navigate challenges that might crop up along the way.

The Differences

Contact centers provide omnichannel support. Customers can contact agents in a variety of ways, including via telephone, email, web chat and social media. They have the technology and infrastructure to make sure these interactions stay seamless across channels.

Call centers, on the other hand, focus solely on inbound and outbound telephone calls. While some offer limited support through other channels — such as email or web chat — they are typically less equipped to handle these interactions.

While there's some overlap, the main difference between contact centers vs. call centers lies in the channels of communication and the level of service provided. Ultimately, in a digital age where 62% of consumers say they want experiences to flow naturally between both physical and digital spaces, contact centers provide a competitive advantage.

What Are the Benefits of a Contact Center?

Organizations that invest in a contact center can see a wide range of benefits. From improved customer satisfaction to increased efficiency and cost savings, a well-run contact center can elevate customer service to the next level.

Some key benefits include:

Increased Efficiency

Contact centers are equipped with advanced technologies that streamline interactions, improve agent efficiency and even allow customers to self-serve (with conversational AI chatbots, for instance). The result is faster response times, reduced wait times and more productive use of resources.

One popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT (shown below), is something companies might look toward in the future for their customer service bots. The framework behind ChatGPT allows it to communicate with people — and provide information — in a conversational, humanlike manner.

Cost Savings

By offering self-service solutions, reducing agent time needed on-phone, improving resources available to agents and optimizing staffing levels, businesses can reduce costs associated with the contact center.

Greater Customer Insights

Contact centers capture and analyze large amounts of data when customers interact with agents, including behavior and personal preferences. Businesses can use this information to improve customer service, develop new products and services and make more informed decisions.

Improved Communication

One common problem with call centers is the language barrier. While two people might speak the same language, certain dialects, pronunciations, even a bad phone connection can make it difficult to comprehend what's being said. A contact center offers multiple channels, including text-based ones, to communicate.

Positive Customer Experience

Contact center software, combined with data from multiple digital channels, creates insightful customer profiles that can guide agent-customer interactions. This data allows the contact center to better route calls, tailor interactions to each individual and enhance the overall experience.

Contact Center Types and Infrastructures

The contact center comes in all shapes and sizes and can serve a variety of purposes. Some of the most common types and infrastructures include:

Inbound Contact Centers

An inbound contact center receives calls, emails and web chats from customers seeking assistance, information or to make a purchase. These centers can handle inquiries related to customer service, technical support, sales and more.

Inbound contact centers are typically staffed by customer service representatives who are trained to handle the common types of customer inquiries that might arise.

Outbound Contact Centers

Outbound contact centers make calls to customers or consumers, either for marketing purposes or to collect information.

These centers might conduct surveys, verify customer information or offer promotions. They're typically staffed by sales representatives.

Blended Contact Centers

These contact centers combine both inbound and outbound activities. The agents at these centers handle both incoming contact from customers as well as outgoing calls, emails, etc. A blended contact center is useful for a business that requires both sales and customer service functions — which many do.

Virtual Contact Centers

Virtual contact centers operate over the internet. These agents work remotely using a computer and telephone to receive and make calls, respond to emails and chats and access customer data.

A virtual contact center can help companies reduce their overhead costs because they do not need to maintain a physical facility.

Hosted/Cloud-Based Centers

A hosted contact center has all software, hardware and infrastructure hosted and managed by a third-party provider. And most of these hosted centers are cloud-based, meaning agents can access the contact center anywhere on the internet, eliminating the need for on-premise equipment.

In a cloud-based contact center, the third-party vendor or service provider manages and maintains the hardware and software side of operations, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations and customers.

Hardware Contact Centers

A hardware contact center refers to a setup where all the necessary equipment and infrastructure, including servers, telephony systems and other hardware components, are physically located on-site at a designated facility.

This type of contact center typically requires a significant upfront investment to purchase and maintain the hardware, software and network infrastructure. However, they provide greater control and security over customer data, as all data is stored and managed in-house.

Contact Center Technology: What You'll Find Inside

Contact centers have evolved significantly over the years, driven by advances in technology. In fact, the global contact center software market is supposed to reach more than $35 billion in size in 2023.

Today, businesses have access to a wide range of contact center software and technology that can help them manage customer inquiries, including:

Automatic call distribution (ACD). These systems automatically route calls to the appropriate agent or department based on predefined rules, such as the agent's skill level or the nature of the call. They lead to faster resolution times and higher caller satisfaction.

These systems automatically route calls to the appropriate agent or department based on predefined rules, such as the agent's skill level or the nature of the call. They lead to faster resolution times and higher caller satisfaction. Interactive voice response (IVR). This contact center software allows customers to interact with the contact center using voice commands or touch-tone inputs. IVR systems all provide customer self-service options, which can reduce wait times and improve contact center efficiency.

This contact center software allows customers to interact with the contact center using voice commands or touch-tone inputs. IVR systems all provide customer self-service options, which can reduce wait times and improve contact center efficiency. Computer telephony integration (CTI). This technology enables contact center agents to access customer information from their computers, leading to more personalized and efficient service.

This technology enables contact center agents to access customer information from their computers, leading to more personalized and efficient service. Customer relationship management (CRM) software. CRMs track customer interactions across multiple channels and provide a complete view of the customer. Contact center agents can use this information to better tailor interactions and improve service.

CRMs track customer interactions across multiple channels and provide a complete view of the customer. Contact center agents can use this information to better tailor interactions and improve service. Email response management system (ERMS). Contact centers use an ERMS to manage and respond to customer inquiries and issues that come in via email. It can route emails to the appropriate agent or department, provide a template response for agents, send automatic follow-up emails and more.

Contact centers use an ERMS to manage and respond to customer inquiries and issues that come in via email. It can route emails to the appropriate agent or department, provide a template response for agents, send automatic follow-up emails and more. Artificial intelligence (AI). Contact centers increasingly use AI technologies, like chatbots and virtual assistants. They can automate routine tasks and provide customers with self-service options. They can also analyze customer data and provide insights to improve operations.

Contact centers increasingly use AI technologies, like chatbots and virtual assistants. They can automate routine tasks and provide customers with self-service options. They can also analyze customer data and provide insights to improve operations. Teletypewriter/telecommunications device (TTY/TDD). These devices allow contact centers to communicate with customers who are deaf or hard of hearing. They're text-based, and allow people to type messages back and forth, similar to a chat conversation.

These devices allow contact centers to communicate with customers who are deaf or hard of hearing. They're text-based, and allow people to type messages back and forth, similar to a chat conversation. Knowledge management system (KMS). This system is a centralized knowledge repository. It improves the quality and consistency of customer service and makes it easier for agents to access and share information. A KMS can also provide customers with self-service options, such as frequently asked questions (FAQs).

This system is a centralized knowledge repository. It improves the quality and consistency of customer service and makes it easier for agents to access and share information. A KMS can also provide customers with self-service options, such as frequently asked questions (FAQs). Workforce management (WFM) system. Contact centers use WFM software forecast call volumes, optimize staffing levels and schedules, track agent performance, manage time-off requests and much more.

What Does the Ideal Contact Center Agent Look Like?

Working in a contact center can be both challenging and rewarding, as agents play a critical role in resolving customer issues and providing high-quality customer service.

Working as a contact center agent is an attractive job for those looking for entry-level work and on-the-job training. Nearly 3 million people in the US alone work in contact centers, as of 2021.

And the majority of those people, often classified as customer service representatives, work in retail industries, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Other top-hiring industries for these workers include insurance, business support and wholesale trade.

The ideal contact center agent skillset will include:

Communication

Problem-solving

Multitasking

Attention to detail

Technical finesse

Time management

Emotional intelligence

Adaptability

Resilience

An agent with these skills will be better prepared for the challenges that can crop up in a contact center environment. They also allow agents to better assess interactions, decide on the most appropriate actions and have the power to shape positive customer experiences.

The Future of the Contact Center

We've seen how swiftly technology evolves. And that evolution will continue, forcing contact centers to adapt and grow.

What can you expect to see from contact centers in the coming years?

Increased Automation

With the advancement of AI and machine learning technologies, contact centers may become more automated. This could include chatbots and virtual assistants that can handle routine inquiries and allow human agents to focus on more complex issues.

More Social Media

People like connecting with brands over their preferred social hangouts, whether that's Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, etc. Contact centers will likely move to include some of these channels in their communications strategies.

Prioritized Mobile Access

Many people prefer their mobile devices for their interactions. Contact centers will likely begin to prioritize mobile avenues more than they already have, including looking for friction along the mobile journey, implementing responsive design for websites and apps and analyzing mobile traffic, bounce rates, conversion rates and other metrics.

Video Chat Channels

Video chat is beginning to join the mainstream for customer-business interactions. Many contact centers are looking for where they can implement video calling options for customers who want to use Zoom, Google Meet, FaceTime or another preferred avenue.

Advanced Analytics

Contact centers may increasingly use advanced analytics to gain insights into customer behavior and improve the customer experience. These advanced might include predictive analytics to anticipate customer needs and sentiment analysis to understand customer emotions and improve agent training.

Overall, the future of the contact center is likely to be shaped by advancements in technology, changing customer expectations and the need for flexibility and adaptability. Contact centers that can adapt and innovate will be well-positioned to provide high-quality customer service and drive business success.